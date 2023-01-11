Tough start for new boss

Paul Davis (right) has had a tough start to life at Bedford Town. Photo: Bedford Town FC.

The Eagles have lost all three of his games in charge so far, with a 3-1 loss at home to Hednesford last Saturday followed by a 3-0 defeat at Redditch United on Monday night.

And speaking to Eagles TV after the first of those defeats, Davis admitted it wasn’t pretty, particularly the first-half that saw Bedford 3-0 down at the break.

He said: “It wasn’t acceptable and it won’t happen again.

"I take some responsibility as I picked the team to be really attacking and to try and get after Hednesford and possibly win the game too quick, so I’ll take some responsibility for that.

"I’ve possibly picked the wrong team and I won’t make the same mistake again.”

But 48 hours later, and despite a promising first-half, Redditch scored three second-half goals to take a win that leaves Bedford six points outside the relegation zone, Town’s Sam Dreyer also sent off late on.

Davis wasn’t available for comment after that game, but had said on Saturday that any new management regime needs time to settle and learning curves will be the norm.

He said: “After our first game [3-2 defeat at Royston Town] I learned a lot about the players’ character and that they weren’t going to shirk responsibility away from home.

"But in then middle part of the first-half [against Hednesford] I saw no character and I’ve learned a lot about the group.

"I’ve told the players that the ambitions of this football club are big and that as a priority we must stay up this year, but we’ve got big plans next year and if they want to be on board those plans they need to get on board the train.

"If they don’t that’s also fine but they need to let me know because that first-half was not acceptable.

"I’ve got to change some things, I’ve got to change the way we play, change the shape and ultimately I’ve got to change some personnel.

"We will stay in the division, we’ve got to be positive, stop conceding so many easy goals and stop being easy to defend against.”