Top scorer Tyrone Marsh strikes as Bedford Town see off Oxford City

Bedford Town made it four points in four days with a precious 1-0 win over Oxford City under the Eyrie lights on Tuesday night.

Oxford were sat just two places below Bedford Town in the National League North table, but Tyrone Marsh produced the only goal of the game.

There was one change for Bedford after their 0-0 draw away at Radcliffe with Eddie Panter coming in for Ellis Brown.

It was an even start to the affair with early chances falling to both sides.

Bedford Town action from Tuesday's night's win over Oxford City. Photo by Simon Gill.

Clark found himself in space on the left-hand side for the away side and delivered a dangerous cross to the back post which found Bearne who miscued his strike from a dangerous position.

The home side’s best chance of the early encounters fell to Tyrone Marsh after Taylor won the ball well in midfield and spread it wide to Phillips who then found Marsh in the box, but his left-footed effort was well blocked.

The Eagles broke the deadlock on the 25-minute mark. Gyamfi found the energetic Panter down the right-hand side who then delivered a fantastic low cross that was turned in by top scorer Marsh.

Despite going behind Oxford City continued to threaten with a chance falling to captain Ashby on the edge of the box, but his tame effort was easily held by Ashmore.

A long ball over the top found Jack Bearne through on goal, who rounded Ashmore nicely before unleashing a left-footed effort on goal, but his attempt was denied by an excellent goal line clearance by Doherty.

The Eagles ended the first half well with Gyamfi and Panter combining well again with the latter firing a dangerous ball across the face of goal which Phillips couldn't quite get on the end of.

The second half had a similar start to the first with both sides having early chances.

A quick free kick caught Bedford napping and Ashby was afforded the time and space to unleash a powerful long-range effort that was saved by Ashmore.

Shortly after a Bedford short free kick was worked out to Phillips on the right-hand side who cut in nicely and fired his left footed shot just wide of the post.

The away side began to take control of the game as the second half went on but failed to create any real clear-cut chances.

There was a dangerous cross from Clark that the Oxford forwards failed to get on the end of, then an audacious lob from Parker on the volley that had Ashmore worried before it looped over the bar.

There were late chances for Phillips and Marsh on the counter to seal the game for the Eagles and in the end a strong defensive display saw the Eagles home and grab a vital three points at home.

On Saturday the Eagles are away at Chester.

Real Bedford extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions as they beat Stourbridge 3-1 at home in the Southern League Premier Division Central on Tuesday.

Archie Jones provided the 29th minute breakthrough only to see Stourbridge level eight minutes later through Joe Hull.

Josh Allen's second assist of the night saw Josh Setchell slide the Pirates back in front on the hour.

The visitors were down to 10 men with seven minutes to go as Shay Willock was shown a second yellow card.

And Joey Evans wrapped things up three minutes into added time as he tucked away a Ben Weyman cross.

Another Allen brace had seen off Royston Town 2-0 in a physical clash on Saturday, taking his tally to 10 goals in just six games.

The breakthrough came on 53 minutes as a through ball by Shaheim Ward found Allen to calmly slot home and his second goal from a Ben Stevens pass on 85 minutes sealed the points.

Ashford United visit on Saturday in the first round of the FA Trophy.