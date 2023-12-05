Top of the table clash looming for Bedford Town at North Leigh
Both sides were without a game last weekend though Bedford did lose 2-0 in midweek in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup second round at home to Luton Town Development. Millar Matthews-Lewis put the young Hatters ahead on 25 minutes and, after Bedford had Shane Bush red-carded for a foul as last man on 39 minutes, were finally finished off by Joshua Phillips on 77 minutes.
“It was a shame as you want to stay in the competition for as long as you can,” said Bedford boss Lee Bircham.
“But they are a good full-time side and 11 v 11 is a different game – we had 10 men for 60 minutes which stretched us too much in the end."
Real Bedford pulled off a 5-0 away win at Harpenden Town in the Spartan South Midlands Premier.