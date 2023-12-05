News you can trust since 1845
Top of the table clash looming for Bedford Town at North Leigh

Southern League Division One Central leaders Bedford face a huge game away at second-placed North Leigh on Saturday.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 15:36 GMT
Both sides were without a game last weekend though Bedford did lose 2-0 in midweek in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup second round at home to Luton Town Development. Millar Matthews-Lewis put the young Hatters ahead on 25 minutes and, after Bedford had Shane Bush red-carded for a foul as last man on 39 minutes, were finally finished off by Joshua Phillips on 77 minutes.

“It was a shame as you want to stay in the competition for as long as you can,” said Bedford boss Lee Bircham.

“But they are a good full-time side and 11 v 11 is a different game – we had 10 men for 60 minutes which stretched us too much in the end."

Real Bedford pulled off a 5-0 away win at Harpenden Town in the Spartan South Midlands Premier.

