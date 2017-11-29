Tompkins saves the day for Ampthill

Ampthill keeper Ross Tompkins saved the day for Town on Saturday when he repelled a late penalty to earn a share of the spoils against Broadfields United in a 1-1 draw.

The stopper pulled off a brilliant save but Town’s uneven league form continued and Broadfields gave them some anxious moments after they took the lead.

The hosts were again hit by injuries and holidays for key men but stuck to their task well when the visitors proved to be a dangerous unit going forward.

Both sides tested out the respective keepers early but Town took the lead in the 18th minute when Jamie Cerminara pounced.

But Broadfields began to make inroads in the midfield and put their authority on the game while their forwards probed the home defence.

Broadfields spurned two chances and another shot was blocked before Town’s resistance was broken just before the break, Ricardo Faux-James slamming in the leveller.

The Harefield-based side continued in similar vein after the interval, forcing Town on the back foot.

They saw a shot crash off the bar and other quick raids were blunted by an overworked home defence.

Tompkins was at his best while Ampthill were short of firepower and got little change from the away defence despite the endeavours of Cerminara and Clarke.

With the minutes ticking away Michael Moss was harshly adjudged to have fouled Matt Faley in the box but Tompkins was the hero and flung himself to his right to keep out the spot kick.

Tompkins was on song again in injury time with more brave keeping to deny Broadfields.

Ampthill gave a courageous display with the midfield area and front line both missing vital men but it was more points dropped and Town’s results since the early part of the season remain inconsistent.

They have a busy December and travel to Buckingham Athletic on Saturday before hosting leaders Southall on Tuesday night.