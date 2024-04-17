Title-chasing Bedford Town clinch play-off place with two big home wins in four days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They followed up Saturday's 7-0 hammering of 10-men Hertford Town with a fine 5-1 victory over Welwyn Garden City.

They sit second behind leaders, Biggleswade Town, with two games to go with three points between them, though the Eagles have the better goal difference.

“I was really pleased with the performance on Tuesday night, though Saturday was excellent,” said Bedford assistant manager Tony Joyce.

Leon Lobjoit fires in Eagles' sixth goal on Saturday. Photo by Adrian Brown.

“We knew it would be a tough game against Welwyn as they have a lot to play for and have some really good players.

“So I think it was one of our most disciplined performances in a long, long while.

“The goals that Leon took were superb, up front we were good and we defended well.

“We are coming into a good bit of form with two games to go.

“It looks like there is still lots to play for and we are enjoying it, which is nice.

Le4on Lobjoit netted twice on Saturday with the other goals coming from Liam Dulson, Kyle Connolly, Ryan Blake, Carl Mensah and Jemale McKenzie-Lowe.

Lobjoit then hit a Tuesday night hat-trick against Welwyn, Connolly and Dulson the others on the scoresheet.

It was Lobjoit's first hat-trick for the club and Joyce said: “The boy is excellent.

“He's been with the club for a while and he is an excellent player – his work rate, his all-round effort that he gives to the team. And, yes, he is an excellent finisher who scores good goals.

“Today he pulled them out the bag and it was a really good hat-trick.”

He added: “We now want to finish on a high and put as much pressure on Biggleswade as we can.

“It does look like the play-offs, but it's two games to go and we still have something to play for.

“The way we're playing at the moment is really solid and I hope we stay injury-free."