Three sent off in feisty derby as bottom side Kempston Rovers beat leaders Bedford Town

Leon Lobjoit lets fly for Bedford in the defeat at Kempston. Photo by Adrian Brown.

The Eagles were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes to go, leading to the match-winning penalty, and then nine men in stoppage time before Rovers also saw red too.

Adam Watkins gave Bedford the lead early on, but Lauric Diakiesse and Rio Dasilva won the game for Kempston.

Bedford got off to a good start and created plenty of chances, the Kempston goalkeeper pulling out some great saves to keep the score level as well as one effort coming back off a post.

But finally on 22 minutes great work from the right wing saw the ball played to Watkins, who weaved his way around the Kempston defence and finished.

Leon Lobjoit came close on multiple occasions for Bedford and rattled both the post and crossbar with his efforts.

But late in the half and with Kempston’s first real sight of goal, Mark Smith was caught out by the bounce of the ball from a long-range effort, enabling Diakiesse to finish.

The second half saw Bedford pressing hard until the decisive 70th minute when a red card and penalty swung the outcome of the match.

A mix-up between Carl Mensah and Mark Smith at the back meant the Kempston forward had a free sight of goal before being brought down by Mensah, leading to a penalty and a red card.

Dasilva stepped up and coolly scored for the Walnuts.

The game then soon spiralled out of control as challenges started flying in.

Kyle Connolly was next to be given his marching orders as he was sent off in the 97th minute.

Dasilva was turning the Bedford defence inside out while running through on goal before Connolly made a big lunge from behind.

And that wasn’t it for red cards as Phoenix Scholtz was also then sent off for Kempston.

He received a second yellow for a late challenge on Ryan Blake on the edge of the box.