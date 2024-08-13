Three out of three as Ampthill go second with win over Royston Reserves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ampthill Town made it a hat-trick of wins to begin their new campaign with a great 2-1 win over Royston Reserves on Saturday, writes Eric Turner.

The Amps climbed to second place in SML Division One with another well earned success against a Royston side who never gave up the battle.

Ampthill got off to a flier with two goals in the first 15 minutes before the Crows pulled one back to make it a testing second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a carbon copy of their last home win against Raunds, which Town won 2-1, all the scoring was over by the break, but again Town had chances to extend their lead while the visitors were denied a leveller by a brave Town rearguard action.

Ampthill v Royston action. Photo by Tristan Taylor.

Town went ahead inside three minutes when Kyan Newton broke down the wing and Sam Holmes exchanged passes with Lawrence Burton, who fired home from 10 yards.

The Amps doubled their lead on 12 minutes when a free kick was not cleared from the right and Newton lashed home from 18 yards over the keeper.

Ampthill had dictated for the most part, but they took their foot off the pedal when Jamie Judge headed home from a free kick to cut the Town lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts had the better of the second half exchanges early on and Kiyan Newton had a shot blocked by the keeper before Holmes went close from a corner.

Ampthill v Royston action. Photo by Tristan Taylor.

Both games were drawn last term and Town had to work hard to keep their lead intact with Mitch Howe tipping a free kick round the post before bringing off another good stop.

Ampthill skipper Phil Draycott was sin-binned late on, but Town almost grabbed a late third from an own goal after a mix-up between keeper and Royston defender before the ball was cleared away.

But it was another vital win for the Amps to make it three from three at the start of the year.

They go to Buckingham on Saturday before a home game with London Colney on Tuesday.