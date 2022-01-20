Not long to wait, Bedford Town's game with Berkhamsted, the top two teams in the Southern League Division One Central, is on January 29 at the Eyrie.

Bedford Town will host Biggleswade Town in the second round of the Bedfordshire Senior Cup after their 1-0 win over Barton Rovers on Tuesday.

Dan Walker’s goal after half an hour, his eighth of the season, made the difference in a scrappy, tight game. Ties are due to be played on February 15.

The Southern League Division One Central leaders are four points clear of Berkhamsted - their visitors to the Eyrie for the big top-of-the-table clash on January 29.

Eagles beat fourth-from bottom Hertford Town 3-0 last weekend, thanks to a strike by Charley Sanders and Rene Howe penalty just before half time. Hugh Alban-Jones made it three with five minutes to go.

Starting the new year with three wins, manager Gary Setchell said: “Things are going all right, we’ve got a fully fit squad, obviously you always want to do a little bit better, for some of the players to work a little bit harder, but that’s just management in general!

“We enjoy it, Hertford was another good win for us, another clean sheet but we have three tough fixtures coming up, Thame United away on Saturday, Berko and FC Romania.