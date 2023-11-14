Table-topping Bedford Town Eagles stretch unbeaten run to 12 games after win at Stotfold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals came from Alex Collard and debut-making Albie Hall and Eagles sit top of the table with a game in hand, three points clear of North Leigh in second.

Bedford took the lead through Collard on 35 minutes, heading in from an Adam Watkins throw and, three minutes after the restart, Louis Walsh went on a signature run down the wing and found Hall in the box to head home.

