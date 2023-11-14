Table-topping Bedford Town Eagles stretch unbeaten run to 12 games after win at Stotfold
and live on Freeview channel 276
Goals came from Alex Collard and debut-making Albie Hall and Eagles sit top of the table with a game in hand, three points clear of North Leigh in second.
Bedford took the lead through Collard on 35 minutes, heading in from an Adam Watkins throw and, three minutes after the restart, Louis Walsh went on a signature run down the wing and found Hall in the box to head home.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Eagles next face Kempston Rovers at home on Saturday, who crashed 4-1 at home to Hertford Town at the weekend. Real Bedford were knocked out of the FA Vase by Biggleswade United, who won 7-6 on penalties after a 2-2 draw while Ampthill Town won 3-0 at Eaton Socon in the SML Challenge Trophy.