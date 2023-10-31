Table-topping Bedford Town are held in tight contest at Aylesbury United
Both keepers made good saves during the game and the Eagles came closest in the second half as Louis Walsh crashed a half volley against the crossbar.
Kempston Rovers moved off the bottom as they followed up their first victory of the season last weekend with another triumph, this time over Thame United, as Rio Dasilva’s goal early in the second period decided the game and sent the visitors to the foot of the table.
In the Spartan South Midlands Premier, Real Bedford won 4-1 at Crawley Green, Ben Stevens with a brace, while Ampthill Town went one better and thumped Raunds Town 5-0 in Division One, Sam Holmes with a hat-trick