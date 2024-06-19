Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Wednesday June 19.
1. Tom Bayliss
Tom Bayliss is set to sign for Shrewsbury Town’s League One rivals Lincoln City, (Shropshire Star). The midfielder made 81 appearances for Town during his two-year stay. But the attacking midfielder’s significant drop-off in form and high wages led to him being released when his contract came to an end at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Caleb Watts
Exeter City have announced that Caleb Watts has signed a new contract until January. The 22-year-old suffered an injury-plagued campaign in 2023/24, which limited him to just 11 appearances. Watts joined the Grecians from Southampton on a free transfer, having featured for Australia at the last Olympic Games. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jed Steer
Jed Steer has returned to Peterborough United to complete unfinished business. The 31 year-old impressed at the Weston Homes Stadium after signing a short-term contract in the second-half of last season. The former Aston Villa number one played a big part in Posh reaching the League One play-offs before Photo: Richard Pelham
4. Zak Jules
Rotherham United have once again stepped up their summer recruitment drive with the addition of defender Zak Jules. The 27-year-old, who had most recently been plying his trade with Exeter City, will join the Millers upon the expiration of his contract at St. James Park to become Steve Evans’ eighth addition of the close season. Photo: Pete Norton
