Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Tueday June 18.
1. Charlie McCann
Crewe Alexandra and Salford City are both eyeing a swoop on Forest Green Rovers for Charlie McCann, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. McCann spent time in the youth ranks at Manchester United before heading to Scottish giants Rangers, who he left in 2023 to join Forest Green. He could leave for a nominal fee. Photo: Jan Kruger
2. Stephen Duke-McKenna (Harrogate Town)
Harrogate Town have confirmed the signing of midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna as their first recruit of the summer window. The 23-year-old was part of the Leyton Orient side who claimed the League Two title in 2023 after spending the campaign on loan at the O’s. Photo: Julian Finney
3. Terell Thomas (Charlton Athletic to Carlisle United)
Carlisle United have announced the signing of defender Terell Thomas on a two-year deal from Charlton Athletic according to the club’s official website. Thomas was everpresent in the Addicks’ defence last season making 40 appearances in the third tier, 31 of those being starts. Photo: Pete Norton
4.
Lincoln City have signed young goalkeeper Jamie Pardington on a two-year contract. Pardington, a 23-year-old graduate of the Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy, has had loan spells with several EFL clubs, including Mansfield Town, Grimsby Town, and Cheltenham Town. Photo: Jamie Pardington (Lincoln City)
