Summer transfer window: Notts County duo attract Championship interest, Peterborough United close in on National League striker, Cheltenham Town sign wing-back and Morecambe defender has new club

The transfer window has thrown open its doors and we’re all set for a summer of great transfer deals.

Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Monday June 17.

Peterborough United are set to win the race to sign Altrincham playmaker Chris Conn-Clarke after a fee has been agreed between the two sides, as confirmed by journalist Alan Nixon. The 22-year-old returned to Altrincham last summer from Fleetwood Town, quickly establishing himself as one of the division’s best players and won the 2023/24 Player of the Season in the National League.

Cheltenham have announced the signing of wing-back Ryan Haynes, who recently left Northampton Town. The 28-year-old rejoins manager Michael Flynn, having previously worked together at Newport County.

Jacob Bedeau has signed for Notts County from Morecambe on a three year deal. In his time on the Lancashire coast, Bedeau racked up 61 League One appearances and another 43 in League Two before departing the club this summer.

