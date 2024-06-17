Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Monday June 17.
1. Deji Oshilaja
Deji Oshilaja has joined Mansfield Town after his departure from Burton Albion. On the move, he said: “I’m very happy. Having spoken to the manager, his staff and the players that I know here, I feel like it’ll be a great place to play football next season. The manager has a clear plan for me in terms of what he wants me to bring to the team so that’s exciting." Photo: Pete Norton
2. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley)
MK Dons are now leading Burton Albion in the battle for Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon. The attack-minded midfielder scored eight times in League Two last season. Burton Albion are also keen on Leigh, but it is now MK Dons who are winning the race for his signature. Photo: George Wood
3. Tyreik Wright interest
Bradford City are looking to resign Tyreik Wright on loan once again from Plymouth Argyle, as per Alan Nixon via his Patreon page. The 22-year-old has featured for the Yorkshire club 32 times across two separate spells Photo: Dan Mullan
4. Chris Conn-Clarke
Peterborough United are set to win the race to sign Altrincham playmaker Chris Conn-Clarke after a fee has been agreed between the two sides, as confirmed by journalist Alan Nixon. The 22-year-old returned to Altrincham last summer from Fleetwood Town, quickly establishing himself as one of the division’s best players and won the 2023/24 Player of the Season in the National League. Photo: Michael Regan
