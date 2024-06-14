Summer transfer window live: Charlton Athletic's golden boot striker atracting interest from League One rivals and Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday target ex Blackpool loan star
Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news from across League One and Two for Friday June 14.
Transfer window latest: Summer transfer window news from the EFL
Words from the boss
Dave Artell, head coach
“He’s an excellent shot-stopper and a commanding presence.”
“He’s got good experience at a level and now he needs to play regularly over an extended period of time, so he’s now got a different challenge ahead of him.
“Obviously, he’s got Jake (Eastwood) to compete with and we’re looking forward to working with him. He’s an excellent keeper and I think he will be a terrific acquisition for us.”
More on Wright
Wright came through the ranks at Nottingham Forest and during his six-year spell at the City Ground he gained experience on loan with Alfreton Town, Kettering Town, Grantham Town, Nuneaton Borough, Alloa Athletic and Hereford before signing for Lincoln City permanently in 2022
Done deal
Jordan Wright has signed for Grimsby from Lincoln City on a two-year deal.
Defender deal nears
Grimsby Town are poised to sign Derry City defender Cameron McJannet, according to a report by The Irish News.
McJannet, 25, is out of contract later this year and is due to become available as a free agent as things stand. He has made 26 appearances in all competitions for his current club this term as they as they chase down league leaders Shelbourne in the League of Ireland.
Former Blackpool man attracting interest
Derby County are eyeing a move for Stade Brestois winger Karamoko Dembele following his loan spell at Blackpool, according to a report by Football Insider.
Sheffield Wednesday are keen after they managed to stay up in the second tier last term under Danny Rohl, as per a report by The Star.
Reuniting at Cheltenham?
Ryan Haynes looks set to join the growing list of former Newport County AFC stars at League Two rivals Cheltenham Town this summer, South Wales Argus.
Reaction
Dion Rankine
"It's been in the works for a while, so I'm really excited to be here and get the deal done - I can't wait to get out there in front of the fans now. It's the right step for my career. I feel like I've got a really good opportunity to progress and develop, and I just want to play the best football that I can here."
Off to Wigan
Dion Rankine has completed a permanent move to Wigan Athletic from Chelsea.
Salford interest
Stephan Negru is in talks over a loan switch to Salford City, according to a report by the Irish Mirror.
Oxford United have agreed to let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis in the upcoming campaign.
Negru, 21, saw his game time at the Kassam Stadium dry up in the last campaign and is poised to depart to get some more opportunities elsewhere. He is under contract until the summer of 2026.
Reaction
Harry Anderson
“It was frustrating not to be involved in those later games towards the end of the season because ultimately, the lads are in control of what’s going to happen in the future.
“I really enjoyed my time here; I played some really good football and I’m happy to be back.
“I got a couple of goals and some assists and contributed when I could.
“It was good to be back out there after such a long time for me being out.
