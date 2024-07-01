1 . Joe Gubbins

Harrogate Town are keen on a move for Joe Gubbins following his exit from QPR, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X. Gubbins, 22, wasn’t offered a new deal by QPR at the end of last season and has subsequently become a free agent. His contract with the Championship side has officially expired now and he will be weighing up his next move in the game.Photo: Getty Images