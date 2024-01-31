Statement victory as Bedford Town stun leaders North Leigh with big away win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That closed the gap at the top to just one point and second-placed Bedford have two games in hand.

It was the perfect response to Saturday's disappointing 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Aylesbury United.

At North Leigh, Bedford led 1-0 at the break through a 28th minute Leon Lobjoit header. Ryan Blake made it 2-0 on 66 minutes before Lance Williams pulled one back on 74.

Carl Mensah - on target against Aylesbury. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Lobjoit's second on 84 minutes sealed the win before Louis Walsh added a stoppage time fourth.