Statement victory as Bedford Town stun leaders North Leigh with big away win

Bedford Town produced a massive statement victory on Tuesday night as they won 4-1 away at Southern League Division One Central leaders North Leigh.
By John Lomas
Published 31st Jan 2024, 08:37 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 08:42 GMT
That closed the gap at the top to just one point and second-placed Bedford have two games in hand.

It was the perfect response to Saturday's disappointing 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Aylesbury United.

At North Leigh, Bedford led 1-0 at the break through a 28th minute Leon Lobjoit header. Ryan Blake made it 2-0 on 66 minutes before Lance Williams pulled one back on 74.

Carl Mensah - on target against Aylesbury. Photo by Adrian Brown.Carl Mensah - on target against Aylesbury. Photo by Adrian Brown.
Lobjoit's second on 84 minutes sealed the win before Louis Walsh added a stoppage time fourth.

On Saturday Carl Mensah levelled the scores at 1-1 before the Ducks had Kwai Marsh-Brown sent off. But Bedford failed to break them down and lost to a Brayden Daniel goal on 85 minutes.

