Statement victory as Bedford Town stun leaders North Leigh with big away win
That closed the gap at the top to just one point and second-placed Bedford have two games in hand.
It was the perfect response to Saturday's disappointing 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Aylesbury United.
At North Leigh, Bedford led 1-0 at the break through a 28th minute Leon Lobjoit header. Ryan Blake made it 2-0 on 66 minutes before Lance Williams pulled one back on 74.
Lobjoit's second on 84 minutes sealed the win before Louis Walsh added a stoppage time fourth.
On Saturday Carl Mensah levelled the scores at 1-1 before the Ducks had Kwai Marsh-Brown sent off. But Bedford failed to break them down and lost to a Brayden Daniel goal on 85 minutes.