Six points in five days for in-form Ampthill

Ampthill Town secured six valuable points in five days last week finishing with a tremendous 2-1 win at Irchester on Saturday.

The hosts did the double over Town last year, but two early goals from Sam Holmes put the Amps on their way to a creditable success and their third win in four games.

The Amps have climbed up the table with two solid displays in their last outings and they outclassed the Romans who reached the play-offs last year.

Town began very confidently after their midweek win over London Colney and allowed Irchester little time to settle throughout the game.

Sam Holmes - more goals for Ampthill.

Sam Holmes' first goal came in the 10th minute when a cross from the right was headed away by Newman but fell for the eager striker to drill in a fierce 18 yard shot.

Town's lead was short lived when Mitch Howe's poor clearance only found Lachi Codrington who drove it home to level affairs.

The Amps continued to win the midfield battle with Will Barrett getting through plenty of work.

Sam Holmes restored the lead on 20 minutes when he pounced on a loose ball and crashed home a superb 22-yard shot past keeper Vallance.

With 10 minutes of the first half left, Cordell Othman sent a long range shot wide of the upright before James Hatch countered and went close and later found the woodwork.

In the dying minutes of the first period Town had appeals for a penalty rejected for handball from a dangerous cross from the left.

Town retained their lead over the 90 minutes with Irchester confined to half chances with the Amps defenders again outstanding on the day to give their hosts a rare home reverse.

It was an excellent win against a strong outfit but Town were up to the task in all departments and put the Romans to the sword.

Ampthill continue a busy month when they entertain Rushden and Higham on Saturday before going there in the Vase a week later with a trip to New Bradwell in between next Tuesday.