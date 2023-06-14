Signings galore at Bedford Town as Bircham makes his mark

​New Bedford Town boss Lee Bircham has been busy on the recruitment front as he aims to rebuild the Eagles squad.

Harry Seabrook is among several new signings at Bedford. (Photo: Bedford Town FC)

​Several new faces have been brought in by the former Leighton Town manager as he aims to oversee a return to step three football following the club’s relegation from the Southern Premier League Central.

And they include players with lots of experience at higher levels.

Adam Collard has signed from Tamworth, having captained them to the SPL Premier Central title last season. He was keen to relocate due to family reasons and Bedford have snapped up the 28-year-old.

Bircham said: “He has been hot on our list of priorities since last season's campaign finished. We all know he has a wealth of experience at our level and above, with last season captaining the Tamworth side who impressively won step three. Alex is a born leader and with his technical abilities and leadership, as well as his reputation as one of the most talented players at this level and above, is a massive signing for the Eagles."

The pair continued “Alex is a marquee signing for the club and proves to each team that we aren't looking to tread water next season. With his impressionable character, we are really confident that he will be a valuable asset to our team and help us achieve our goals."

Also signing is striker Adam Cunnington, who has bags of experience across the top four levels of the pyramid and in the Football League with Dagenham and Cambridge..

Bircham said: “Adam comes with an excellent pedigree and will provide us with the strength we need as our target man and utilised generally as our focal point that we need up top. He will lead the line from the front and he will be a nightmare for the opposition defences to deal with.”

Among the other signings announced are Harry Seabrook, Ben Spaul, James Towell and Kyle Connolly from Leighton Town, goalkeeper Nathan McDonald, Walthamstow midfielder Jack Green and experienced striker Harry Crawford.