Shefford win 11-goal Bedfordshire League thriller

Shefford Town moved six points clear in the Bedfordshire League after a goalfest at Queens Park Crescents on Saturday.

They recorded their seventh away victory on the bounce in winning 7-4 and inflicting a first home defeat on the hosts in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform.

It was the Crescents who struck first in the ninth minute via Mohammed Raheem Jabbar before Town’s Kane Dougherty levelled matters five minutes later. Within five minutes Town were 3-1 ahead via strikes from Nathan Aulsberry and Ryan Lewis. However it was game on just 60 seconds later when Dominic Parrella reduced the arrears to just a single goal and that’s how it stayed until half-time.

Within 10 minutes of the restart Parrella had made it 3-3 and just eight minutes later Andrew Shah had the home crowd in full voice when they regained the lead at 4-3. Their lead lasted just five minutes before Aulsberry grabbed his second of the afternoon to make it 4-4. It was then Aulsberry who became the match winner in claiming his hat-trick some 13 minutes from time to put the Town back ahead and with the home crowd now silent Henry Snee made it 6-4 in the 86th minute and Ryan Lewis netted his second in time added on.

Their nearest championship rivals Cranfield United were beaten for the first time this season - 2-1 at Ickwell & Old Warden. Joshua Sturniolo fired United into a 19th minute lead from the penalty spot before a brace of second half goals from Ricky Aris claimed the points for the home side.

Whilst now in third spot are AFC Oakley M&DH following their 2-1 home victory over Crawley Green Reserves who were losing for the first time in nine outings. Elijah Hukin and Zach Ives netted for the home side and Reece Green replying for the Green.

Marston Shelton Rovers went nap to record win number three on the bounce with a 5-2 home win over Riseley Sports. Harry Baker, Harry Murray, Charlie Standish, Jim Burraway and Perry Connolly all found the back of the net against Sports replies via Jack Healey and Sam Harrison.

Just a goal behind them were Wilstead who returned to winning ways for the first time in nine outings with a 4-1 home win over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Paul Jones with a brace plus single strikes from Luke Pursey and Ryan Davenport did the damage against a lone Town goal from Simao Fial.

Stevington chalked up their fifth away win on the bounce in winning 3-0 at Caldecote who are now on a four game losing run, Louis Green, William Pinney and Kieran Souter netting the goals. Whilst for Flitwick Town and Wootton Blue Cross it was a share of the spoils from a 2-2 draw - Phil Matthews and Florin Filimon on the home scoresheet and Ash Dennis and Kane Griffith netting for the Blue Cross.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Bedford Albion’s lead at the head of Division One supported by O’Neills is now up to six points after they won 3-1 at second place Wixams who were were losing for the first time in seven starts. Paul Babbington with a brace plus Stephen Mabberley netted for the Albion with Charlie Battams on the home scoresheet.

All of which now leaves Wixams just a point ahead of third place Cranfield United Reserves who retained their unbeaten away record in winning 5-2 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves who were suffering their fifth defeat on the bounce. Joe Bygraves with a hat-trick plus goals from Joe Sames and Jack Brown brought up the United nap hand against Town goals from Nikola Stanchev and Matt Cheveralls.

Now in fourth are Biggleswade FC Reserves who are now unbeaten in their last six starts following their 7-0 home win over Wilstead Reserves who were losing for the fifth consecutive time on the road. Ashley Boness with a brace plus single strikes from Ollie Lee, Cian Coles, Harry Roberts, Cian Mitchell and John Veal did the damage.

Whilst in fifth spot are Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who ran out 8-0 home winners over Sandy. George McGonagle netted five times alongside single goals for Charlie Caulder, Luc Corcoran and Ryan Dobson. This victory takes the Town above Henlow in the league standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw at The 61 FC Luton Reserves.

In seventh are Totternoe Reserves who drew 4-4 at home against Christians in Sport (Luton) Dave O’Brien with a brace plus Josh Langlais and Connor Mansfield netting for the home side against visiting replies via Sammy Okere, Jamie Nolan, Paul Douglas and Mark Britten.

Cople & Bedford SA have now won their last five home games after defeating Flitwick Town Reserves 4-1. Akeem Lendor, Lucas Banton, Ollie Hughes plus an own goal marking the SA scoresheet against a Town own goal in reply.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

We have new leaders in Division Two supported by Hy-Pro league in the shape of Houghton Athletic who retained their unbeaten home record with a 2-0 win over Luton Leagrave AFC thanks to goals from Adrian Lancasu and Mihail Tudos.

Now in second just goal difference behind are Kempston Athletic who chalked up win number four on the bounce with a 2-1 home victory over Sporting Lewsey Park. Dan Mattin and Luke Mongiovi on the Athletic scoresheet against a Park reply from James Braddon.

Morning leaders Meltis Albion dropped to third, a point behind the leading pair after losing 2-0 at Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves, Ross Waywell and Carl Borrromeo netting for the Rovers.

Whilst with games in hand on all of the leading trio and still very much in the championship race are fourth place Elstow Abbey who won 7-2 at Atletico Europa. Dan Jefferies led the way with a hat-trick and was joined on the Abbey scoresheet by single goals from Glenn Tumulty, Jason Harrison, Jason Allison and Carl Welham against home replies via an own goal plus Robel Hailu.

M&DH Clapham Sports who netted their first away win of the season in defeating Sundon Park Rovers 3-0, Owen Tuffin netting twice and Owen Franklin once.

Black Swan took their winning home ways up to four games and now sit sixth after beating AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves 3-0. Danny McGovern, Alex Bithrey and Corey Richards netting the goals.

There was also a 3-0 home win for CS Rovers who are now unbeaten in their last four home starts after beating Clifton. Dalitso Chibwe, Joe Campion and Sean Morrison netting the goals.

Also enjoying life on home soil were St Joseph ( Saturday) the 3-2 winners over Caldecote Reserves. Kieran Carey, Simon Richards and Kenan Dogruer netting for the home side and Carl Heath grabbing a brace for the visitors.

Division Three supported by Hy-Pro

With leaders Pines (Luton) sitting the afternoon out morning second placers Real Haynes failed to take advantage to close the gap when beaten 2-0 at Stevington Reserves, Dom Marino and Jamie Daniels on the home scoresheet. This defeat now drops Real Haynes into third spot after FC Polonia (Luton) jumped above them following their 2-1 home victory over Wootton Village. Damian Scawkonski and Grzegorz Rudnicki were on the home scoresheet against a lone Village reply from Michael Frezza.

Fourth place Bedford Albion Reserves lost their unbeaten record when beaten 7-3 at Harlington Juniors who were winning for the fifth time on the bounce. Luca Frattenzzi and Ben Whaley both netted braces alongside single strikes from Alex Frattenzzi, Daren Bryan and Louis Dorset for the home side against Albion replies via Gary Townsend, Stefan Bucur and Craig Ford.

That 7-3 scoreline was repeated at Hurst Grove where Lidlington United Sports retained their unbeaten home ways against Wixams Wanderers. Carl Pearson with a hat-trick, Jamie Rudd with a brace plus an own goal and a single goal for Edward Janes were replied to by Michael France twice and Tom O’Neill once for the Wanderers.

On the road there was a first victory for Flitwick Town A in eight starts in winning 5-1 at Real Haynes Reserves. Max Hughes led the way with a hat-trick, joined on the Town scoresheet by Jack Farthing and Max Gareth against a lone home reply via Dan Yates.

Whilst also winning on the road were Shefford Town & Campton A 5-2 at Square FC, Alex Mitchell with a brace plus goals from Liam Radley, Steve Gibbons and Bradley Vought bringing up the nap hand against home strikes from Kevin Beales and Josh Moffatt.

Thurleigh chalked up home win number five on the bounce in beating Dinamo Flitwick 4-2. Alec Horn with a brace plus single goals from Elliot Harris and Harry Chinn only being replied to twice by strikes from Dale Goldie and Daniel Day for the visitors.