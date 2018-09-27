Shefford stay ahead in Bedfordshire League

Bedfordshire league

Jake Renney and Ryan Dobson netted the goals against a lone home reply via Temitayo Akerele.

However just a point behind in second and third are Cranfield United and Ickwell & Old Warden who, having played a game fewer, retained their 100% records with victories.

United, with goals from Ivan Otono, Niall Jones and a Josh Sturniolo penalty won 3-1 at Sharnbrook who replied via Luke Devine.

Ickwell & Old Warden – following the tragic news overnight that their goalkeeper Matty Jones, 35, had suffered a fatal heart attack – came from 2-0 down at half-time to secure a 4-2 home victory over the previous unbeaten Queens Park Crescents.

Chris Baines, Lee Threadgold, Marko Tobdzic and Scott Alleyne all found the back of the net in the second period following first half goals from Crescents Fabio Sattar and Mohammed Abbass.

Still in fourth are AFC Oakley M&DH despite losing ground on the leading trio after being held to a 2-2 draw at Marston Shelton Rovers. Elijah Hukin and Robbie Alder were on their scoresheet against Rovers replies via Sam Abbott and Xennon Paul.

Whilst now up into fifth place are Wilstead who ran out 6-1 home winners over Riseley Sports. Sam Evans and Ryan Davenport both netting twice alongside single strikes from Kevin Butler and John Steele against a lone reply from Sam Harrison.

There was also a six goal haul for AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who emerged the 6-2 victors at Renhold United. Chris Allen with a brace was joined on the Town scoresheet by Elliot West, Matthew Cheveralls, Malick Mbaye and Thomas Vandenbergh against home United replies from Jonny Richens and Govinda Bains.

Caldecote secured their first victory of the season with a 3-1 home success over Flitwick Town. Jack Miller with a brace and a single goal from Liam Beech was replied to by Town’s Dave Keefe.

Elsewhere, Stevington still await their first win of the season after being held to a 3-3 home draw by Wootton Blue Cross. Kieran Souter, Billy Roberts and Joe Holyoke saw their goals cancelled out by Blue Cross strikes from Art Wright, Chris Butler and Ollie Hibbitt.

We have new leaders in Division One supported by O’Neills in the shape of The 61FC Luton Reserves following their 6-3 victory at the yet to win Sandy. Shea Gentle-King with a brace was joined on the 61 scoresheet by Regenald Niongoti, Ashley Prospere and Farrell Whitman against home replies from Stevie Monks twice and Toren Purser once.

The 61 took over from Cranfield United Reserves who drop a place into second after being defeated 3-0 at home by now third place Henlow – Chris Powell netting twice and Sean Faulkner the once.

In fourth are Biggleswade FC Reserves who won 3-2 at Cople & Bedford SA. Henry Langley, John Veal and Jo-Van Myes were on their scoresheet against home replies via Akeem Lendor and Aaron Nelson.

Whilst also enjoying life on the road were Wilstead Reserves the 7-0 winners at Farley Boys. Jay Hall led the way with a hat-trick, Jamie Lovell netting a brace alongside single goals for Tom Dunne and Geogory Turnball.

For Bedford Albion it was a 3-1 home victory over last season’s champions Tottenhoe Reserves. Paul Babbington netted twice and Adam Lewis once against a lone Totts reply from Tom Launder.

Whilst Flitwick Town Reserves netted a likewise 3-1 home win over Christians in Sport, Peter Rogan with a brace and a single goal from Dan Parker only being replied to once by Sammy Okere for the visitors.

Elsewhere Shefford Town & Campton Reserves remain unbeaten following their 2-2 home draw against Lea Sports PSG. James Snee netted both goals against PSG replies from Sean Dixon and Martin Collins who held on for a share of the spoils with 10 men for the last hour following a red card for Kieryon Bonnard.

The Division Two supported by Hy-Pro table is now headed by Meltis Albion who retained their unbeaten ways by winning 2-1 at FC Kokan. Sean Canavan netted both goals against a lone home reply via Simonas Veverskis.

Albion took over top spot from Atletico Europa who lost their 100% ways when beaten 7-4 at the still 100% Sporting Lewsey Park who, having played two games fewer, are currently in eighth. Luke Lincoln with a hat-trick was joined on the home scoresheet by braces from Jonathan Barnett and Chris Gibson against Europa replies via Paddy Almanji twice plus single strikes from Moses Gilson and Abuki Sulyman.

Still in third are Clifton who ran out 3-2 winners at the still pointless Caldecote Reserves. Jim Taylor with a brace plus Dale Houghton netted for Clifton in the opening half before home replies came via Joe Jordan and Jack Stagg in the second period.

Whilst fourth place Elstow Abbey retained their unbeaten ways by winning 3-2 at Black Swan, Scott Joseph netting twice and Ollie Watton once against home replies via Ashley Gardener and Danny McGoven.

Also still unbeaten are fifth place Kempston Athletic, 2-1 home winners over St Josephs (Saturday) for whom Craig Damon and Daniel Mattin netted against a lone Joe’s reply via Simon Richards.

Making up the top six are Houghton Athletic who went nap with a 5-1 home victory over Sundon Park Rovers. Petru Ciochina, Cosmin Miron, Mihall Tudos, Garvin Watson and Jordan Thomas all found the back of the net against a lone Rovers reply from Brett Smith.

Going one better and netting six were AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves, 6-1 home winners over M&DH Clapham Sports who still await their first point of the season. Oliver Raymond with a brace plus an own goal and single strikes from Junior Ivy, Jamie Endersby and John Hishop saw their goals only replied to once by the visitors Josh Loescher.

Also awaiting that first point Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves who were beaten 3-2 at Luton Leagrave AFC. Lewis Bloomfield, Hartley Coleman and Ravi Jessari were on the AFC scoresheet against Rovers replies via Lorenzo Jordan and Harry Baker.

There was Buckinghamshire Junior Cup joy for Unite MK Reserves with a 6-3 victory at Marsh Gibbon Reserves. Mohammed Ismail Raja scored a brace and was joined on their scoresheet by single goals from Mustafa Nas, Chris Geary, Jason Hart and Callum Cloke.

Pines (Luton) remain three points clear at the head of the Division Three supported by Hy-Pro standings after retaining their 100% ways with a 10-1 home victory over Harlington Juniors – who having started the day in third spot now find themselves down to tenth place.

Garry Duncan netted six times to go alongside braces for Nathan Miller and Andy McMaster against a lone reply from Darren Bryan.

For second place Wixams Wanderers it was a 7-2 home win over Dinamo Flitwick. Thomas O’Neill with four goals and a Michael France hat-trick were replied to twice by Charlie O’Mahony for the visitors.

Now in third are FC Polina (Luton) who the 3-1 home winners over Stevington Reserves thanks to two goals from Przemek Gorczyca and a single strike from Marcin Gorczyca.

Now in fourth are Shefford Town & Campton A who ran out 4-1 home winners over Lidlington United Sports. Ben Sheenan netted twice alongside single strikes from Colin Standley and Glenn Cook against a lone United reply via Jamir Rodd.

In fifth with a game in hand on all those above are the still unbeaten Real Haynes who won 3-1 at Square FC. Jordan Webber, Ali Buckall and Josh Brown scored their goals against a lone home reply from Tom Foster.

Making up the top six are Thurleigh who head a group of five teams all on the six points marker following their 3-0 win at Wootton Village thanks to a hat-trick from Alex Horn.

Next come Flitwick Town A who were 6-1 home winners over Sandy Reserves. Andy Dodd led the way with a hat-trick, James Smith netting twice and Dan Howarth once against a lone Wayne Morris reply.