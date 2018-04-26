Shefford romp clear in Beds League title race

Shefford Town & Campton went five points clear in the Bedfordshire League after they chalked up their fifth win on the bounce with a 4-0 victory at Sharnbrook on Saturday.

Ryan Lewis netted twice and he was joined on the Town scoresheet by single strikes from Lewis Taylor and Kier Boyd.

They extended their lead in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform as second place Caldecote were beaten 3-0 at Stevington, Kieran Souter, Martin Danobrega and Billy Roberts netting the goals to do the damage.

Also losing were third place AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College, 3-2 at home against fifth place Crawley Green Reserves who, having played less games than all those above them apart from Shefford, still remain in the chase for the title.

Henry Mungira, Rob Newman and Temitayo Akerele netted the visitors’ goals to take their unbeaten away sequence up to six games against Town replies via Mark Stephenson and Daniel Church.

Returning to winning ways on home soil for the first time in seven outings were last season’s champions Flitwick Town with a 3-2 victory over Kempston Rovers Development who were suffering their eighth straight away defeat. Oliver Banfield, Daniel Stafford and Phil Matthews scored for the Town against Rovers replies via Scott Dummett and Paul Garrett.

Marston Shelton Rovers ended their run of seven games without an away win with a 5-0 victory at Wootton Blue Cross. Wes Burrows with a hat-trick and Nick Skolsky with a brace brought up the nap hand.

For sixth place AFC Oakley M&DH it was the share of the spoils from a 4-4 home draw against Queens Park Crescents. Elijah Hukin, Robbie Alder, Jack Hadden and Matt Barnes all found the back of the net against Crescents replies via Shahinur Rahman with a brace plus single goals from Hassan Yousaf and Serge Kadji.

Wilstead and Cranfield United shared the points from a 0-0 stalemate.

Division One supported by O’Neills

There is no change at the head of Division One supported by O’Neills following wins for the top two sides. For leaders Totternoe Reserves it was a 5-1 home victory over a Cople & Bedford SA side who were suffering their first defeat in eight outings. Johnny Clarke led the way with a hat-trick and was joined on the home scoresheet by single goals for Tom Howson and Lee Fromant against a lone reply from James Munns.

Second place Riseley Sports claimed a 2-1 home victory over Lea Sports PSG to take their unbeaten ways up to 18 games. The visitors via Joe Hennem, led 1-0 at the break before a brace in the second period from Jack Healy won the day for the home side.

Elsewhere both Biggleswade FC Reserves and Flitwick Town Reserves completed their seasons with home wins. Biggleswade, with a hat-trick from John Veal, were the 3-0 winners over Shefford Town & Campton Reserves whilst Flitwick ended a run of seven games without a win by beating AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves 4-1. Mark Bartlett, Liam Keane, Benn Ward and an own goal marked their scoresheet against a lone reply from Martin Ivy.

Also enjoying life on home soil were Cranfield United Reserves who took their unbeaten home ways up to five games with a 3-2 win over Sandy. Jordan Conway with a brace plus a strike from Andre Anderson netted for the home side against Sandy replies via Matt Baines and Liam Brophy.

Division Two.

There is no change at the head of the league following wins for the top three sides. For leaders Bedford Albion it was away win number five on the bounce and their unbeaten ways now up to 12 games with a 3-1 victory at Atletico Europa. Michael France with a brace and Gavin Matthews netted for the Albion against a lone home reply from Jalilu Osman.

Henlow Reserves were 3-0 home winners over Luton Leagrave AFC. James Campbell, Chris Powell and Atilla Balazsi all found the back of the net.

Meantime third place Wilstead Reserves ended Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves’ 10 game unbeaten run by beating them 2-0, Robert Booth and Jamie Hall netting the goals to do the damage.

Following eight straight defeats Houghton Athletic returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home win over Sundon Park Rovers thanks to a strike from Antony Nerves Simms.

Elsewhere Elstow Abbey ran out the 3-2 victors at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Billy Mills with a brace and a strike from Charismo Agyemang were on the Abbey scoresheet against home replies via Justin Muricraft and James Grandidge.

Caldecote Reserves were gifted three points when Westoning failed to raise a side to visit them at Harvey Close.

Division Three

Kempston Athletic are the 2017-18 Division Three champions after claiming win number eight on the bounce and the taking of their unbeaten ways up to 18 games with a 2-0 victory at Shefford Town & Campton A. Josh St Clair Pierre netted both goals to kickstart the celebrations.

The biggest win of the day saw Sandy Reserves take their winning home ways up to seven games with a 7-0 victory over Stevington Reserves. Toby Keast with a hat-trick, Aiden London with a brace plus single goals for Toren Purser and Mark Jennings did the damage. Bedford Albion Reserves were 4-2 winners at Lidlington United Sports. Guiseppe Lamberti with a brace and single strikes from Tom Wade and Adam Chlapinski were only being replied to by home goals from Carl Pearson and Dale Crocker.

Over at Lewsey Park the Black Swan v Clifton game was abandoned just two minutes from time due to a serious injury to Clifton player Toby Gibbs, At the time of the stoppage the Swans, with two goals from Ben Smith and a strike from Henry Hewitt, were leading 3-2. Jamie Parker and Dale Houghton netting the Clifton goals.

Elsewhere Caldecote A were gifted the three points when Flitwick Town A failed to raise a side to host them at the Football Centre and AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A likewise gifted three points when Dinamo Flitwick failed to raise a side for their visit to Kingsfield.