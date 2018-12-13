Shefford extend their advantage in Bedfordshire League

Shefford Town & Campton stretched their lead at the head of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform to eight points with a 4-2 victory at AFC Oakley M&DH on Saturday.

Sam King scored a brace, supported by strikes from Ryan Lewis and Nathan Aulsberry, to take the Town to their ninth consecutive. Mark Smith and Zach Ives were on the scoresheet for the home side.

Second place Cranfield United lost ground after being held to a 1-1 home draw by AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College.

Now into third spot are Wootton Blue Cross following their 6-3 home win over Ickwell & Old Warden. Adam Mead led the way with a hat-trick against Ickwell replies via Scott Alleyne with a brace plus Marko Tobdzic.

Flitwick Town beat Caldecote 3-0 thanks to goals from Florin Filimon, Dave Keefe and Domnic Collins.

Division One supported by O’Neills

The lone game of the afternoon saw leaders Bedford Albion lose their 100% record when held to a 1-1 draw at Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who now climb to third spot. Ryan Dobson scored for the Town with Jonti Neal replying for the Albion.

Centenary Cup 1st Round

Sandy enjoyed a 5-3 home win over Wixams. Jonnie Stratford and Lee Hunt both scored twice and Liam Brophy once to bring up the nap hand.

Wixam goals came from Grant Tibbett, Conor Saunders and Karl Hankin.

Henlow were 4-1 home victors over Flitwick Town Reserves. Luke Hills with a hat-trick plus a single goal from Charlie Willison did the damage against a lone Town reply from Pete Rogan.

Also winning on home soil were Cople & Bedford SA who were 3-0 victors over Christians in Sport (Luton), Ollie Hughes netting twice and Ashlee Banton once. The only away sucess went to Cranfield United Reserves who won 2-1 at Lea Sports PSG. Joe Sames and Ben Martin were on their scoresheet against a home penalty reply from Joe Hennem.

Also in the hat for the second round draw will be The 61 FC Luton Reserves who were gifted a bye when AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves failed to raise a side to entertain them, and Biggleswade FC Reserves who were also gifted a bye when Wilstead Reserves failed to raise a side to travel to Langford Road.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

With Meltis Albion seeing their game at St Joseph (Saturday) waterlogged off they find themselves in third. The leadership of the table is now held by Houghton Athletic who retained their unbeaten home record with a 4-0 victory over Unite MK Reserves. Petru Ciochina with a brace was joined on their scoresheet by single goals from Jordan Thomas and Adrian Lancasu.

Whilst just goal difference behind them in second are Kempston Athletic who ran out 4-0 home winners over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Craig Damon with a hat-trick and a single goal for Dan Mattin did the damage.

Now in fourth are Elstow Abbey who retained their unbeaten ways when winning 4-1 at Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves. Jason Allison, Jason Harrison, Travis Joseph and Sergi Kadji all found the back of the net against a lone Rovers reply via Lorenzo Jordan.

This victory took Abbey above Atletico Europa whose four game winning run was ended when held to a 1-1 draw at Sundon Park Rovers. Tay Roberts netted for the Rovers and Emmanual Adjei replied for the visitors.

The biggest win of the day belonged to CS Rovers who were 7-2 home winners over M&DH Clapham Sports. Connor Darocha with a hat-trick was joined on the Rovers scoresheet by goals from Jerome Pannell, Shane Robb, Joe Campion and Luke Roddy against M&DH replies from Robbie Burke and Phillip Kempsell.

The remaining two games both finished all square at 3-3. Caldecote Reserves, with two goals from Gary Allum and a strike from Adam Legate, were held at home by Black Swan for whom Ashley Gardner, Diaz Ali and Danny McGovern netted.

Tony Clark, Hartley Coleman and Ryan Hill all netted for Luton Leagrave in their 3-3 draw at home with Sporting Lewsey Park whose goals came via Jack Rimmer, Luke Lincoln and Sean Fahy.

Division Three supported by Hy-Pro

The Pines (Luton) are nine points clear in Division Three supported by Hy-Pro standings after they retained their 100% ways when winning 5-1 at Square FC. Ryan Smith and Gary Duncan netted braces and Davis Isaacs once against a lone home reply from Khahli Patrick.

Second place Real Haynes were held to a 2-2 draw at Lidlington United Sports. Jamie Rudd netted twice for United against visiting replies from Hayden Dormer and Tyler Winter.

For Thurleigh it was a 6-0 home victory over Real Haynes Reserves. Scott Humphreys, Bradley Raines, Kevin Harris, Issac Jones, Alex Horn and Daniel Curran all found the back of the net.

The Bedford Albion Reserves v FC Polonia (Luton) game was abandoned some 65 minutes in whilst the visitors were leading 2-1 and will now be subjected to a Beds FA enquiry.

Watson Shield First Round

For Dinamo Flitwick it was a 5-2 home win over Shield holders Bedfordshire Saturday Youth League Barton Rovers. Thomas Ford with a brace plus single strikes from Dale Goldie, Lewis Yayes and Robbie Toucher brought up the nap hand against Rovers replies via Nathan Jones and Aiden Wright.

They will now face a trip in round two to Shefford Town & Campton A who ran out 4-2 home winners over BSYL Sharnbrook Under 18’s. Bradley Vought with a hat-trick and a single goal from Josh Lummis were replied to by Jake Goosey and Finn Lever for the visitors.

The biggest winners of the day were Wixams Wanderers who ran out 9-1 winners at home against BSYL Woodside U18 Rovers. Michael France netted five times, Tom O’Nell twice and Joshua Cowley and Dean Fletcher once against a lone Rovers reply from Kieran Worden to earn a home second round tie against Bedford Albion Reserves.

Harlington Juniors were 6-2 home winners over Wootton Village to earn a second round home tie against Flitwick Town A. Lui Tomlinson with a brace joined on their scoresheet by single goals from Addi Martins, Owen Davison, Ollie Murphy and Luke Frattenzzeli against Village replies via Christian Clarke on his Village debut and Harvey Eagle.

For Stevington Reserves it was a gift of a bye after BYSL Olney Town Colts U18 Foxes failed to raise a team and leave Stevington to face a second round trip to either Real Haynes Reserves or Square FC.