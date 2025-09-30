Seven wins in super September for in-form Ampthill
But like the previous weekend, the Amps were taken to penalties in an enthralling see-saw cup tie after the Amps had an early two goal lead cancelled out by the break.
The sides shared four more goals after the interval to make it 4-4 before Town won 5-4 on spot kicks.
Ampthill were energised by a 6-1 midweek win against Belstone and took a two goal lead inside the first 20 minutes.
Josh Bamford had a header parried away only for Gareth Hunt to finish off for the opener on eight minutes and 10 minutes later a Jack Lauder corner was headed home by Mike Draycott.
But the Icknield Way side were far from finished and after Alfie Jones grabbed a lifeline with their first from the penalty spot, a home equaliser came before half time from Furkan Cankurt.
There were a flurry of goals late on in the second period with Aaron Adeniyi putting Tring ahead only for Josh Bamford to level soon after.
Bamford struck Town's fourth, but the hosts bounced back when Jeremy Audic grabbed an 85th minute equaliser to force a penalty shoot out.
The Amps did not get off to the best of starts with two misses, but when Tring also failed to find the target, consistently Ash Ingham got Ampthill over the line.
It is an incredible run that the Amps have put together with five league wins and two cup triumphs in a month which has put them among the top five in the table.
But they face a tough test when they return home on Saturday to host Wellingborough Whitworths before a string of away league and cup matches.