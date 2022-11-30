Setchell honest after dramatic Bedford Town defeat

Connor Tomlinson's penalty finds the net to put Bedford level at 2-2. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Bedford led 3-2 with ten minutes to go but a hat-trick from Sporting’s Dan Sweeney proved crucial and he netted twice late on to seal the three points.

But Setchell remained philosophical afterwards when speaking to Eagles TV.

He said: "If I’m being honest it would have been really harsh on Bromsgrove had we won the game, they’re a really good team and they were a little bit better than us in every area and the boy Sweeney up front was the difference between the teams. He should be playing at a higher level, and put him in our team and we win the game.

"When going behind we hung in against a very good team and showed great character and fight to firstly stay in the game and then to climb our way into the lead.

"When you score three goals at home, you can’t be conceding four, so that’s the disappointing side today and we didn’t win enough personal battles all over the pitch.

"A lot of players gave everything they’ve got and we weren’t quite good enough on the day.

"I think Bromsgrove are in a bit of a false position as they work really hard and have a lad up front who can cause some problems.”

Bedford have 21 points from their 20 games so far and Setchell feels it could have been a lot more.

He said: “I think we’ve left eight, nine, ten points behind this season, and I know every manager will say the same and everyone has a hard luck story, but I genuinely believe some of the mistakes we’ve made and chances we’ve missed are key.

"We’re slowly trying to get the squad the way we want it – we’ve had to have a little rejig which we’re in the process of doing now and it’s about getting the right people at the right price.”

