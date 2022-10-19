Setchell delighted with Bedford Town after win at Rushall

Connor Tomlinson and Dan Harrison get forward against Rushall. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Setchell had come under pressure from some sections of the Eagles’ support in recent weeks after just three wins from their first 11 games.

But Saturday’s win moved his side up to 14th spot as they continue to adjust to life following promotion.

Setchell told Eagles TV after the game: “I know my capabilities as a manager. If others don’t that’s up to them and I can’t influence that.

"We know we've not got a massive budget for this league and we know that we're having to punch well above our weight to get results and that's exactly what we did today.

"We led from the front, worked our socks off and scored three excellent goals.

"The only disappointment is we gave away a penalty injury-time because the whole team deserved a clean sheet.”

Setchell said it was important to stop the rot after three straight defeats.

He said: “When you lose three on the spin so many people questioning, unqualified people questioning and then you turn today and you get a performance like that.

“Sometimes when you lose three on the spin the manager can lose the dressing room and it becomes four, five, six on the spin, but these players are playing for the football club and giving everything they’ve got, if we get beat it’s because we’re not good enough and not living with £400, £500 per week players like some teams are.”

Bedford were dealt a blow on Friday with the news that striker Tyrone Lewthwaite had left to join Kettering Town, something that has left Setchell and his club irked as they claim the Poppies hadn’t put in the required seven day notice period to approach the player.

Setchell added: “I found out at 5.45pm he was leaving the football club even though we hadn’t had the seven days for him. So I don’t know what’s gone on there. I like Ty, he's a good lad, I wish him all the best as he’s a good player but I think he could have handled the situation a lot better than he did.

"If a player doesn’t want to be here, I don’t want them here, but they offered him a great deal and I think doubled his money and gave him a contract, but for me, as a player that’s a sideways move at best.”

