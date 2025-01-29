Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ampthill Town's only home match in January against AFC Welwyn last weekend was abandoned in the first half after a terrible leg injury to Amps forward Zion Selassie-Yoseph.

Selassie-Yoseph was tackled in the penalty area and sustained a broken and dislocated ankle in the 20th minute.

With medical staff unable to move the 24-year-old and a wait for an ambulance ahead, the game was called off.

Zion Selassie-Yoseph was taken to hospital and had a four hour operation on his lower leg on Monday before being taken home to Luton.

Ampthill match abandoned after a serious injury.

He was said to be in good spirits, despite having a similar injury last season before joining Town from Crawley Green.

The Amps were one down at the time of the incident with second-placed Welwyn showing why they had been unbeaten in seven games with some good attacks early on.

Skipper Scott Bridges put them ahead on 15 minutes with a pinpoint free kick from the edge of the box which found the top corner.

But minutes later came the accident which saw the referee call a halt to the clash which has now been rearranged for Saturday, 15th March.

Ampthill have a busy February and go to high-riding Moulton on Saturday before a home game on Tuesday with Stotfold Reserves, then a trip to London Colney followed by another midweek game with Buckingham.