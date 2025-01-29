Serious injury forces Ampthill game with AFC Welwyn to be abandoned
Selassie-Yoseph was tackled in the penalty area and sustained a broken and dislocated ankle in the 20th minute.
With medical staff unable to move the 24-year-old and a wait for an ambulance ahead, the game was called off.
Zion Selassie-Yoseph was taken to hospital and had a four hour operation on his lower leg on Monday before being taken home to Luton.
He was said to be in good spirits, despite having a similar injury last season before joining Town from Crawley Green.
The Amps were one down at the time of the incident with second-placed Welwyn showing why they had been unbeaten in seven games with some good attacks early on.
Skipper Scott Bridges put them ahead on 15 minutes with a pinpoint free kick from the edge of the box which found the top corner.
But minutes later came the accident which saw the referee call a halt to the clash which has now been rearranged for Saturday, 15th March.
Ampthill have a busy February and go to high-riding Moulton on Saturday before a home game on Tuesday with Stotfold Reserves, then a trip to London Colney followed by another midweek game with Buckingham.
