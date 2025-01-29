Serious injury forces Ampthill game with AFC Welwyn to be abandoned

By Eric Turner
Published 29th Jan 2025, 14:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ampthill Town's only home match in January against AFC Welwyn last weekend was abandoned in the first half after a terrible leg injury to Amps forward Zion Selassie-Yoseph.

Selassie-Yoseph was tackled in the penalty area and sustained a broken and dislocated ankle in the 20th minute.

With medical staff unable to move the 24-year-old and a wait for an ambulance ahead, the game was called off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zion Selassie-Yoseph was taken to hospital and had a four hour operation on his lower leg on Monday before being taken home to Luton.

Ampthill match abandoned after a serious injury.Ampthill match abandoned after a serious injury.
Ampthill match abandoned after a serious injury.

He was said to be in good spirits, despite having a similar injury last season before joining Town from Crawley Green.

The Amps were one down at the time of the incident with second-placed Welwyn showing why they had been unbeaten in seven games with some good attacks early on.

Skipper Scott Bridges put them ahead on 15 minutes with a pinpoint free kick from the edge of the box which found the top corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But minutes later came the accident which saw the referee call a halt to the clash which has now been rearranged for Saturday, 15th March.

Ampthill have a busy February and go to high-riding Moulton on Saturday before a home game on Tuesday with Stotfold Reserves, then a trip to London Colney followed by another midweek game with Buckingham.

Related topics:AmpthillLuton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice