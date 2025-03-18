Sam Holmes strikes again as Ampthill hold in-form leaders AFC Welwyn

Ampthill Town might have slipped out of the play-off shake up in recent weeks but still showed they are worthy of competing with the top sides after a weekend 1-1 draw with league leaders AFC Welwyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors top the SML Division One after an unbeaten winter league run, but they had to work hard for their point on Saturday after Sam Holmes gave the Amps a first half lead.

Welwyn have won nine of their last 10 league games to take charge of the table, but Town continued their good home spell with a brave display against the Romans with Holmes finding the net for the second week in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts began confidently after a goalless draw at Welwyn earlier in the term and after Mitch Howe was forced into a good save, Town shocked the table toppers.

Sam Holmes on target again. Photo by Stewart Taylor.

A long throw from Mark Bunker was back headed in the area for Holmes to swivel and fire a tremendous 20th minute shot past Alexander.

It became a competitive clash with Welwyn reduced to 10 men just before the break when Scott Bridges was sin-binned for dissent.

Town's James Sheridan forced a great save from the keeper early in the second half with Jack Kent heading over from the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Welwyn began the second period strongly and they levelled on 50 minutes when a cross from the right found the woodwork and the ball was played back in for Archie Sayles to level from close range.

Sayles put a header over from a corner and Dan Sears was off target with his head late on as Welwyn tried for the winner.

The Amps battled away up front but failed to make much impression after the break from the big Welwyn defenders, but they earned a vital point from an in-form team and will be looking back on lost points in January.

Town are in front of their supporters for a third week when they host local neighbours Langford for a derby game on Non-League Day on Saturday.