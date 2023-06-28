News you can trust since 1845
Ryan ​Blake signs but Connor Tomlinson departs Bedford Town

​Bedford Town have completed the signing of striker Ryan Blake from Berkhamsted.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST
Ryan Blake scored 22 goals for Berkhamsted last season. Photo: Berkhamsted FC.Ryan Blake scored 22 goals for Berkhamsted last season. Photo: Berkhamsted FC.
Ryan Blake scored 22 goals for Berkhamsted last season. Photo: Berkhamsted FC.

​The 32-year-old scored 22 goals last season as Berko were promoted from SPL Division One Central as champions and reunites with former boss Chris Devane, who recently joined the Eagles’ staff.

Meanwhile, midfielder Connor Tomlinson has left Bedford after four years to join Nuneaton Borough.

Tomlinson’s been a key figure at The Eyrie and says leaving wasn’t an easy decision.

He said: “I was looking forward to trying to get back up with Bedford. I still had another year left on my contract. But when the move came up, you think – it’s right for me to go. I’ve been here four years and I’ve made some great friends."

Tomlinson confirmed he’ll still be running football camps and promoting the club’s youth development programme.

Related topics:Bedford TownBerkhamstedEagles