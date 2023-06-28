Ryan ​Blake signs but Connor Tomlinson departs Bedford Town

​The 32-year-old scored 22 goals last season as Berko were promoted from SPL Division One Central as champions and reunites with former boss Chris Devane, who recently joined the Eagles’ staff.

He said: “I was looking forward to trying to get back up with Bedford. I still had another year left on my contract. But when the move came up, you think – it’s right for me to go. I’ve been here four years and I’ve made some great friends."