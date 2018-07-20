Rovers open up with a stalemate

Kempston Rovers began their pre-season campaign on Tuesday night with a friendly encounter against Southern Premier Division outfit St Ives Town.

The Rovers side included six trialists, two of who made the starting line-up, as joint managers Jimmy Stoyles and Gary Flinn continue to re-shape the squad ahead of the upcoming 2018/19 campaign.

There was a familiar face in the St Ives line-up however, in the shape of former Rovers’ player of the year Manny Sundire, who is currently on trial with the Cambridgeshire club.

The first-half was devoid of much noteworthy action at either end as both sides looked short of match practice.

Early in the second-half Rovers’ Benjamin Acquaye hit the post with a low shot, it bounced all along the goal line and looking for all the world as though it would trickle into the net.

However, the laws of physics are a harsh mistress and the spin on the ball took it agonisingly wide of the post.

St Ives had a late chance through a lobbed effort when clear through on goal, but it drifted wide.

The game ended goalless, Rovers perhaps on balance slightly more pleased with the 0-0 result.

Kempston continue their preparations for the new season this Saturday with another friendly when they host Biggleswade FC of the Spartan South Midlands League at Hillgrounds.

Reduced admission applies and any Rovers youth team player in club kit/apparel will gain free entry with an accompanying parent getting a concession rate.