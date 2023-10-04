News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

​Round-up: Six wins out of six as Eagles fly high

​Bedford Town made it six wins out of six in the SPL Division One Central with a 3-1 success at Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST
Bedford's Lynton Goss holds off a Welwyn player. Photo: Adrian Brown.Bedford's Lynton Goss holds off a Welwyn player. Photo: Adrian Brown.
Bedford's Lynton Goss holds off a Welwyn player. Photo: Adrian Brown.

​Lynton Goss, Ben Spaul and Louis Walsh got the goals to keep the Eagles top of the table ahead of their tie in Derbyshire against higher level opposition in Matlock Town in the FA Trophy this weekend.

Kempston Rovers conceded a 90th minute winner at home to North Leigh in a 2-1 defat, Sam Ezenwaka having earlier cancelled out the visitors’ opening goal.

Kempston now prepare to go to Ware on Saturday.

Real Bedford were 3-0 winners at London Lions to go third in the SSM Premier Division, Joe Evans, Ben Stevens and Mo Ahmed on target for Bedford who host Colney Heath on Saturday.

Ampthill, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 defeat at home to Northampton ON Chenecks. They’ll host Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday.

Related topics:Bedford TownEaglesKempstonMatlock TownFA Trophy