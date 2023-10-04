​Round-up: Six wins out of six as Eagles fly high

​Bedford Town made it six wins out of six in the SPL Division One Central with a 3-1 success at Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Bedford's Lynton Goss holds off a Welwyn player. Photo: Adrian Brown.

​Lynton Goss, Ben Spaul and Louis Walsh got the goals to keep the Eagles top of the table ahead of their tie in Derbyshire against higher level opposition in Matlock Town in the FA Trophy this weekend.

Kempston Rovers conceded a 90th minute winner at home to North Leigh in a 2-1 defat, Sam Ezenwaka having earlier cancelled out the visitors’ opening goal.

Kempston now prepare to go to Ware on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Bedford were 3-0 winners at London Lions to go third in the SSM Premier Division, Joe Evans, Ben Stevens and Mo Ahmed on target for Bedford who host Colney Heath on Saturday.