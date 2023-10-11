​Round-up: Eagles exit Trophy while Amps hit eight in rout

​Bedford Town suffered last-gasp agony in the FA Trophy on Saturday before then losing their 100 per cent record in the league three days later.

Ryan Blake takes on Matlock's Joe West in Saturday's tie. Photo by Adrian Brown.

​The Eagles were beaten 1-0 at Matlock Town in a dour encounter in Derbyshire at the weekend, the game looking to be heading for penalties before Jonny Margetts struck in the third minute of stoppage time to send Bedford out.

On Tuesday, Bedford then drew 1-1 at home to fellow high-flyers Kings Langley, Lynton Goss on target for the hosts.

Bedford are now on the road twice in the next week, first at Thame United on Saturday and then Waltham Abbey on Tuesday.

*Kempston Rovers fell to a 3-0 defeat at Ware on Saturday to drop to the foot of the SPL Division One Central table ahead of a weekend free of action.

*Real Bedford are now second in the SSML Premier table after winning 5-1 at Biggleswade United on Saturday.

It leaves Real five points behind leaders St Panteleimon but with four games in hand, Joe Evans, Josh Setchell, Ben Stevens, Charlie Smith and Tom Hitchcock on target.

*It was a mixed week for Ampthill in SSML Division One, as they thrashed Burton Park Wanderers 8-0 on Saturday before then losing 2-1 at home to Northampton Sileby Rangers on Tuesday night.

Sam Holmes was in tremendous form at the weekend when he poached five first- half goals in the big win, but his goal wasn’t enough to save the Amps three days later.