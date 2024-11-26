Red card for Sterling-James as Bedford Town are pipped at Alvechurch

Bedford Town suffered a 1-0 away defeat at Alvechurch on Saturday in the Southern League Premier Central.

The match survived a pitch inspection and was played in driving rain.

The winning goal came on 13 minutes when an Alvechurch free kick was played to the right hand post and Archie Crowther rose to head home.

Bedford were unable to find an equaliser and played the last 12 minutes with 10 men after Omari Sterling-James was sent off for lashing out.

Carl Mensah heads just wide on Saturday. Photo by Adrian Brown.

The Eagles will hope to come roaring back in style when they host bottom club Biggleswade Town in a derby clash on Saturday.

Midfielder Ben Baker has given supporters an update on his injury battle, hoping for a return in the New Year.

“Unfortunately during the pre-season game down in Taunton I injured the underside of my foot and heel which I believed to be simple tissue bruising,” he said.

“However, after various tests and scans it was identified as Plantar Fasciitis and deep bone bruising.

“I’ve been undergoing various treatments with specialists and the club medical team to sort the problem but it seems to be quite a stubborn issue.

“I’m currently trying shockwave therapy which hopefully can solve the problem and allow me to get back on pitch in the New Year.

“I’ve been keeping fit with lots of cycling, swimming and rehab work so when I return, I’ll be able to contribute straight away and help the team push towards those play-off positions.”

Devonte Arinsibia has been made available to other clubs after not featuring for the Eagles for a number of weeks.

Bedford have now confirmed with Hitchin that the Boxing Day fixture against them at the Eyrie on 26th December will kick off at 3pm.

Tickets for this, and all games before the end of January are on sale now.

Fans can purchase a winter bundle, covering all games at a vastly discounted rate.

Also in fixture news, Bedford still await confirmed re-arrangements for AFC Telford away (due to be played on 10th December but now postponed due to the Eagles' involvement in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup) and Kettering Town at home (due to be played on 30th November).