Real Bedford hit back from Kettering defeat to take point at St Ives

Real Bedford finished Bank Holiday weekend with one Southern League Premier Central point after a 2-0 home defeat by title favourites Kettering Town was followed a 0-0 away draw at St Ives on Bank Holiday Monday.

Although the Pirates were once again unable to score on Monday, they were at least able to gain a clean sheet in a tight affair.

Conor Tee twice forced early saves with Jernade Meade rolling an effort past McGregor’s post as the half ended deadlocked.

Real then had the better of the second half chances with Joey Evans and Sam Cartwright denied in the early throws of the second half before Gibou Njie’s last ditch defending prevented a Pirates breakaway.

McGregor had to palm away Liam Cross’ goal bound effort before Amir Hadi was also denied.

Theo Alexandrou also had an opportunity to grab a winner but fired wide before Rob Sinclair’s men finished the better, although both Ben Stevens and Tom Hitchcock were unable to find a way through.

On Saturday ex-Bedford Town striker Leon Lobjoit scored one of two goals as Kettering beat 10-man Real Bedford 2-0 in front of a larger than usual crowd at the Ledger Stadium.

Lobjoit, who led the line to help Bedford Town win this division last season, returned next door for new club Kettering and scored the first goal as the Poppies comfortably saw off the Pirates, with Alfie Lewis adding the second.

Real Bedford were also reduced to 10 men in the second half as Archie Jones was sent off for two bookable offences, en route to Rob Sinclair’s men losing back-to-back league games.

Late chances for Conor Tee and Tom Hitchcock – who arguably had Real’s best chance of the 90 minutes – came and went as Kettering maintained their 100 per cent record.

This Saturday Real Bedford enter the FA Cup at the first qualifying round stage at home against Southern League Premier Central leaders Bishop’s Stortford (3pm).