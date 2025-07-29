Real Bedford continue impressive pre-season with win over Hampton & Richmond Borough

Impressive Real Bedford made it four wins out of four in pre-season, beating National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough 2-1 at the Ledger Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Rob Sinclair said: “That was really good.

“We were really positive in and out of possession and really aggressive, so I’m really pleased with the performance.

“We’ll now prepare for the next two games to get us ready for 9th August.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Bamford - fifth goal for Ampthill. Photo by Stewart Taylor.

The promoted Pirates play their final friendly this Saturday at home to St Albans City before the big Southern League Premier Central opener against Spalding United.

Sinclair’s side dominated the first half in front of a 246 crowd and were rewarded for their persistence in the 36th minute through Josh Allen.

Isaac Galliford played a lofted through ball to Jones, who found Allen.

The new signing then hit a low left-footed shot into the bottom right corner to give the Pirates a deserved lead at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beavers pressed higher to force Sinclair’s side into mistakes early in the second half and were nearly rewarded a minute after the break when a deflected error dropped onto McGregor’s crossbar.

But they did equalise nine minutes later when the ball was headed across the box at the far post to Eddie Allsopp, who tapped home from inside the six-yard box.

However, in the 75th minute Conor Tee picked the ball up from Jones before cutting in and tucking a right-footed winner into the bottom corner.

Ampthill Town's new Spartan South Midlands League Division One season got off to an excellent start on Saturday when their winning sequence at Huntingdon continued with a 5-1 victory (writes Eric Turner).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the third win in as many years for the Amps at Jubilee Park as they secured their best away win for two years.

After a close season which has seen some new faces drafted in, Town overwhelmed their hosts who levelled early on but were sunk by three second half strikes.

The Amps were fully charged for the campaign's opener and, after an early lead was cancelled out, Town dictated the Hunters, who could not contain the lively visitors.

Mike Draycott has returned to firm up the defence, but he marked his comeback with a powerful header for the first goal from James Sheridan's corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huntingdon levelled through Amir Aleksandrovich, but Draycott had a hand in restoring the lead before the break when his goalbound header was finished off by Will Barrett.

The Amps increased their lead in the opening minutes of the second half when Fred Knight's cross was converted by James Hatch, who beat the keeper to the ball for his first goal for the club.

Ant Leslie's free kick later in the half was met by another strong Mick Draycott header for the fourth goal, and before the final whistle Josh Bamford added number five from the penalty spot after he was brought down.

Town might have had more goals with Hatch, Knight and Gareth Hunt missing out on chances when well placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was an emphatic win and an impressive start for the Amps with some newcomers in the ranks which added some authority.

Huntingdon might have finished in the bottom two last year, but Town were on top form and they will be looking to reproduce that display when they host Buckingham in their first home league game on Saturday before a visit from league newcomers Everett Rovers on Tuesday at 7.45 pm.