Real Bedford chalk up 11 goals in first two pre-season friendlies

After securing a third successive league title last season to reach the Southern League Premier Central Division, Real Bedford have begun their pre-season programme of friendlies with two dominant free-scoring wins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They beat Corby Town 4-1 in their first pre-season match on Saturday as Sam Cartwright and Josh Allen both scored on their debuts for the club, with Joey Evans and Tom Hitchcock also getting on the scoresheet.

On Tuesday away at AFC Welwyn they stormed to a 7-1 win with Isaac Galliford, Ben Weyman, Allen (2), Eniola Agemoh-Davies, Ben Stevens and Conor Tee on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Rob Sinclair has added Jack Davies, Cartwright, Allen, Weyman and Tee to his squad who all boast a wealth of non-league experience.

Good start to pre-season for Real Bedford

On Saturday the Pirates head to Hitchen Town.

Ampthill Town take on SML Premier outfit Harpenden Town on Saturday (3pm) in their last pre-season game before their new term begins at the end of July.

The Amps have finished seventh in SML Division One in the previous two campaigns and will now be looking to improve on that. Chris Harvey is again at the helm and Town begin the new season on Saturday week at Huntingdon.

Town's first home league match is on Saturday, August 22nd when they host Buckingham FC. They will play them twice in August as they go there in the FA Vase preliminary first round tie on Saturday, August 23rd.

Most of last year's squad have returned this year and Town drew 0-0 with Biggleswade United last Saturday.