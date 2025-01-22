Quarter-final Trophy exit repeat as Ampthill lose to Stotfold Reserves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ampthill Town went out of the Bedfordshire Senior Trophy at the last eight stage for the second year in a row when they fell 4-1 at Stotfold Reserves on Tuesday.

The hosts were three up by the break and a fourth soon after the restart added to Town's woes before a late spot kick.

In their second game in four days after a gap of three weeks, Town made a poor start when slack defending saw them go a goal down inside two minutes as Harry Buckle gave the hosts the lead.

Sam Holmes had two chances saved before Bill Little doubled the home lead on 20 minutes when a free kick was knocked back to head home.

The first half swung on two disallowed efforts for Town inside 10 minutes when a goal was marginally ruled out for offside and, soon after, a Holmes shot looked to have cross the line but the assistant waved play on.

Holmes went close with another opening after beating the keeper only for Charlie Mallett to add a third for their league rivals late in the half.

They added a fourth with just five minutes of the second half gone and though they had more of the play which created good chances, Town's only reply was a Mark Bunker penalty 10 minutes from time.

So on a bad night Town made their second quarter-final exit in two years on foreign soil after last year's loss at Caldecote Town.

The Amps returned to league action on Saturday and drew 1-1 at Eaton Socon with the hosts scoring an equaliser deep into injury time.

Ampthill took the lead on the half-hour mark when Bunker and Tejon Brown combined for Zion Selassie-Yoseph to fire Town ahead.

But the River Road side had beaten them twice this term and applied plenty of pressure before Bill Roberts headed home a 98th minute leveller.

So with their midweek cup exit they must now plough the league trail and host second-placed AFC Welwyn on Saturday.