Quarter-final Trophy exit repeat as Ampthill lose to Stotfold Reserves
The hosts were three up by the break and a fourth soon after the restart added to Town's woes before a late spot kick.
In their second game in four days after a gap of three weeks, Town made a poor start when slack defending saw them go a goal down inside two minutes as Harry Buckle gave the hosts the lead.
Sam Holmes had two chances saved before Bill Little doubled the home lead on 20 minutes when a free kick was knocked back to head home.
The first half swung on two disallowed efforts for Town inside 10 minutes when a goal was marginally ruled out for offside and, soon after, a Holmes shot looked to have cross the line but the assistant waved play on.
Holmes went close with another opening after beating the keeper only for Charlie Mallett to add a third for their league rivals late in the half.
They added a fourth with just five minutes of the second half gone and though they had more of the play which created good chances, Town's only reply was a Mark Bunker penalty 10 minutes from time.
So on a bad night Town made their second quarter-final exit in two years on foreign soil after last year's loss at Caldecote Town.
The Amps returned to league action on Saturday and drew 1-1 at Eaton Socon with the hosts scoring an equaliser deep into injury time.
Ampthill took the lead on the half-hour mark when Bunker and Tejon Brown combined for Zion Selassie-Yoseph to fire Town ahead.
But the River Road side had beaten them twice this term and applied plenty of pressure before Bill Roberts headed home a 98th minute leveller.
So with their midweek cup exit they must now plough the league trail and host second-placed AFC Welwyn on Saturday.
