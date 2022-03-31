Promotion seeking Ampthill taking on Kidlington Reserves and Langford

.

Ampthill Town's March league form brings to mind the old weather folklore saying in like a lion out like a lamb, after beginning the month with two good wins but ending it poorly with tame draws.

Town opened March with home success over Burton Park and won at Long Crendon but a lull in form has seen them drop points at home to Sileby Rangers before ending the month with another deadlock at lowly Irchester on Saturday.

Town drew 2-2 in Northants and had to come from behind twice but a point at the league basement side will not help their play off ambitions and at times they had to battle hard to overcome the young Alfred Road side.

Lee Hawkes' side lost their unbeaten sequence at Stotfold in midweek to exit from the Challenge Trophy and they must have left some of their stamina at New Roker as they gave a jaded first half display.

Town trailed at the break by a goal but after they levelled in the second half Irchester fought back to grab the lead back straight away before Town earned a point with a late leveller.

The hosts were quick out of the starting blocks and Ross Tomkins was forced into a fine early save before other home chances went begging with Town's defence at sea.

Dan Butler brought a good save from the keeper but Ampthill paid for their slow start when Rory Busby latched on to a ball from the right and fired past Tomkins to give his side a 35th minute lead.

Sam Holmes had an opportunity to reply before the break but Town needed a second half response. Their tempo thankfully increased after the break with Cerminara going close after a Sam Holmes run and Lawrence Burton just off target before a Sam Holmes cross failed to get a Town touch in the goalmouth.

Town's persistence paid off on 65 minutes when another foray upfield saw Danny Butler drill home an equaliser only for the hosts to reply within five minutes when Busby beat his marker to add his and Irchester's second.

The clock was ticking down and one last endeavour from Town saw Tomkins launch a free kick into the danger area and the ball was only cleared to Sam Burke who smashed home a 20 yard volley.

It brought Ampthill a point they had to pull out all the stops for but it was two points lost after the home draw with Northampton Sileby and those four could be crucial at the end of April.