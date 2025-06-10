Promoted Bedford Town sign three more ahead of National League North campaign

Promoted Bedford Town Football Club made a third signing of the week with the capture of midfielder Will Glennon from St Ives Town ahead of their National League North campaign.

He follows the arrival of experienced Bedford-born defender Greg Taylor from King's Lynn Town and the re-signing of midfielder Junior Gyamfi from last season's promotion-winning side.

Able to play centre half as well, Glennon scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for the Ives last season and has signed a one-year deal.

Manager Lee Bircham said “I'm very happy with getting Will over the line before the new season. “We did have a go last year as well when Will left Stamford. He then scored past us at home for St Ives! So he’s been on our radar for quite a while.

Latest Bedford Town signing Will Glennon with boss Lee Bircham.

“At 21 he’s only going to get better and so we are delighted to have him at the Eyrie.

“Although rightly so after the season he had, Will had plenty of other suitors from Step 3, it was clear he wanted the next level up which made it a very easy deal to get done.”

Also signing one year was 35-year-old Taylor, who has a wealth of experience across the National League and EFL and can play in central defence, defensive midfield or central midfield.

He spent his youth career with Northampton Town, making his first team debut in 2008.

Spells followed with Kettering Town, Darlington, Luton Town, Tamworth and Mansfield Town.

Taylor went on to join Cambridge United where he spent 10 seasons before a move to Woking and then Kings Lynn.

Bircham said: “It goes without saying I am delighted to get Greg done and dusted.

“Absolutely no hiding from it, Greg is a massive signing for us - one that I’m sure will surprise a few.

“His career to date has been nothing short of exceptional and also has the vital National League North experience that we’ll need from the last two seasons.

“It's an added bonus for Eagles that Greg is from Bedford, and lives in Bedford, so it just gives it that extra special feel to him signing for the club.”

Bedford have also given 21-year-old Gyamfi another year at the club.

He originally joined on loan from MK Dons during their Southern League Premier Division Central campaign in 2022.

He then signed for Watford and had a spell at Hemel Hempstead before returning to be an influential member of last season's title winners.

Bircham said “I'm delighted to keep Junior with us for another season. He is such a good player, great physique and power, with super technical ability. Junior moves so well with the ball whilst still only 21. Plus he’s a good lad.

“Last season, for the first few months he was with us, Junior was constantly playing with a bad ankle.

“He refused to make it a problem even though it was clearly so painful, but after the medical team sorted it we started to see the real Junior. Before his suspension, he was looking unplayable at times with goals added to his game.

“Junior is another lad I have a soft spot for and I really feel he has a massive chance in the game, if he can have a great year with us this season.”

The new-look squad begin pre-season training in five weeks and travel to St Neots Town on 12th July to start pre-season before welcoming Kings Langley to the Eyrie on Tuesday, 15th July.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​