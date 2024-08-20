Promoted Bedford Town romp to first win in style at Halesowen Town
Promoted Bedford Town picked up their first win in the Southern League Premier Central Division in style with a 4-1 away win at Halesowen Town on Saturday.
Leon Lobjoit and Ryan Blake bagged a brace each to secure an impressive win for Lee Bircham's side.
It followed a midweek 1-1 draw at home to Royston Town, Lobjoit's second half goal wiping out Royston's early opener for Eagles' first point of the new season.
Eagles will return to Royston in the FA Cup on 31st August.
A busy August Bank Holiday weekend sees Bedford away at Harborough Town on Saturday before hosting Bishop's Stortford on Monday, both games kicking off at 3pm.
Bedford have signed young Oxford United midfielder Zaide Took-Oxley on loan with fellow midfielder Elliott Simmons also in on loan from Wealdstone.