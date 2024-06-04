Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Promoted Bedford Town Football Club will kick off the new season with a brand new 3G all-weather playing surface at the Eyrie stadium.

After 18 months of discussions and confirmation in January 2024 for planning consent, the club signed contracts with PST Sport to lay a cushioned 45mm playing surface.

Due to their participation in the play-offs the Eagles had to delay this by two weeks, but saw the work finally get underway this week.

Club chairman Adrian Brown said: “This is great news for the club and a significant thank you to the owners and investors for making this hugely significant investment into the club.

Eyrie the Eagle starts work on Bedford's new 3G pitch.

“Although all those involved in the running and guardianship of the club thought long and hard about moving away from grass, the implementation of this exceptional quality surface will enhance the development of the club and all those affiliated with it, along with providing access to the club for the local community.

“The certainty a playing surface like this gives on a weekly basis is critical to clubs in the non-league pyramid.”

There may be a small disruption to the start of Bedford's season, including a pre season schedule away from the Eyrie, due to losing time participating in the play-offs.

This development will run in tandem with several other improvements to the club’s facilities including the installation of new LED floodlighting.

In the last two years Bedford have keenly studied the models of other clubs higher in the football pyramid to understand how to further develop both on and off the field, along with creating a model of financial sustainability for the benefit of the club’s supporters and affiliated players over the longer term.

The region in and around the town of Bedford is short on top quality all-weather surfaces so the Eagles believe this move will provide improved revenue streams for the club along with facilities for use by the local community and, importantly, the youth development departments of the club.