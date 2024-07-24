Pre-season winning streak goes on for Bedford Town after win at Thame United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Promoted Bedford Town continued their excellent pre-season winning streak with a 2-1 away victory at Leverstock Green on Saturday and a 2-0 success at Thame United on Tuesday.

Leon Lobjoit and Carl Mensah were on target against Step 4 newcomers Leverstock on Saturday as Bedford edge closer to the season starting.

Then it was a Lobjoit brace on Tuesday that settled matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday Bedford take on Watford's Academy side at Hitchin Town's Top Field.

Leon Lobjoit - three more pre-season goals this week. Photo by Adrian Brown

Ampthill Town finished their friendly fixtures with a 2-1 home defeat from Kempston Rovers on Tuesday before they begin their new SML Division One campaign on Saturday.

Rovers scored a goal in each half before newcomer Josh Bamford pulled one back after Town were twice denied by the woodwork earlier in the game.

Their pre season gave them a competitive run out and they beat Barton Rovers 3-1 a fortnight ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the league has given the clubs the shortest of breaks this year and the season begins on the last Saturday in July.

Town face Raunds at home in their first fixture before they go to Whitworths of Wellingborough on the first weekend in August.

Royston Reserves come to face the Amps on Saturday August 10th with Letchworth Garden City making the trip for a midweek match on Tuesday 13th.

Town have been drawn away to Oxhey Jets in the first Preliminary round of the Vase and they go to Watford on 24th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amps reached the last four of the Challenge Trophy last year and they go to Division Two club Bovingdon in a first round tie on 31st August.