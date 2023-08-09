​Positive start for Ampthill Town

Ampthill Town have begun the season with a win and a draw under new boss Chris Harvey.​

Ampthill Town left it late on Tuesday.

They were 3-1 winners at Irchester on Saturday before then coming from 2-0 down to draw with Royston U23s late on.

Phil Draycott hit an opening day hat-trick in Northants to collect three points at a soggy Alfred Street, although the winning margin should have been more had Town taken their chances.

Draycott began the scoring with a fine solo goal before Alf Taylor capitalised on a mistake from Tomkins' poor kick.

But Town were well worth their win with Draycott completing his hat-trick with twomore goals which came from penalties either side of the break.

League newcomers Royston U23s proved stronger opposition on Tuesday and in a first-half full of incident the visitors went two up.

Dan Baulk fired in their first from 18 yards after Town failed to clear in rthe 40th minute when a cross clipped the woodwork.

The Amps were reduced to ten men when George Capehorn was given a red card for violent conduct after a scuffle and Royston increased their lead before the break when slack marking allowed Kian Harness to add their second from close range.

There was no let up in a competitive match and Town went down to nine when they had a player sin binned.

But Town pulled a goal back when Mark Bunker scored from the spot after Burton was fouled and in additional time a Bunker free-kick from the left beat the keeper to pull off a great escape with a 2-2 draw.