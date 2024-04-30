Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Eagles picked up a big 4-0 victory against North Leigh to secure a second place finish as Biggleswade Town's 4-1 win over Ware crowned them champions and saw Bedford miss out on the title on the final day.

Goals from Liam Dulson, Ryan Blake and a double from Leon Lobjoit was enough to get the job done in front of a bumper crowd at the Eyrie.

Eagles assistant manager Tony Joyce said: “We can't ask a lot more of the boys.

Liam Dulson celebrates Eagles' opening goal. Photo by Simon Gill.

“A month or so ago we just said win your next five games and put pressure on them.

“But fair play to Biggleswade. We have been good, but they have been on a great run as well and deservedly won it. Congratulations to them.

“From our point of view we have given a really good acount of ourselves and I am proud of the boys as that was a terrific run-in. We couldn't allow any mistakes or drop any points at all. To a man that group has been brilliant.”

The Eagles started the stronger of the two sides and were soon rewarded with a goal. A great ball into the box from Josh Mullins was met by Dulson, who directed it into the back of the net.

Five minutes later, it was 2-0. Some great work by Lobjoit meant Blake could take the ball around the goalkeeper and eventually put it into the back of the net.

Just before the break, Bedford grabbed a third goal. Liam Dulson was played through on goal but some great defending from North Leigh saw Henry Dudley denied as well before Lobjoit finished past the Millers' goalkeeper.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Bedford pressure continued.

People were also keeping a keen eye on the score in the Biggleswade Town against Ware match whilst the game went on to see if this was Bedford’s day to no avail.

With 17 minutes to go, Lobjoit notched his second and Bedford’s fourth goal after a poor pass from the goalkeeper saw the ball hit Lobjoit in the face and trickle into the net.