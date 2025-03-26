Play-off hopes fade further after Ampthill drop more points in draw with Langford

Ampthill Town's Sam Holmes has been on good form in March and made it three goals in three games against Langford on Saturday.

But he would have been disappointed as his side could only draw 2-2 with their locals rivals after being two up early in the second half.

The Amps took a 1-0 lead into the break and doubled it with 10 minutes of the second half gone only for the visitors to fight their way back into the game while Town were denied the win by a cruel own goal.

But Town should have had the points wrapped up before Langford's fightback but were guilty of some poor finishing and the play-off candle may have flickered for the last time at the weekend after taking a point off league leaders AFC Welwyn.

James Young - opening goal for Ampthill. Photo by Stewart Taylor.

Town made a good start with a 20th minute lead when Sam Oneydiran did well down the right and cut into the box to supply the opening for James Young to clip his shot past Donoghue.

Sam Holmes put a shot wide soon after with just the keeper to beat from 18 yards, but he doubled Town's lead after a bright start to the second half.

Evan Cawley linked up with the attack and sent over a cross which found Tejon Brown who teed up Holmes to sweep home Town's second.

They should have had a third, but Will Barrett blazed a shot over from 12 yards after Draycott and Brown linked up from a free kick.

Soon after the Reds got back into the match when the home defence slackened off from a free kick and Steve Lammin netted from close in.

Town tried to find another gear and Barrett drove close from a corner before substitute Baker-Bond brought a good save from the keeper.

The Amps looked like they were set for a vital win although Langford continued to probe and the equaliser came five minutes from time when a long ball from the right sailed into the Town defence only for Jack Kent to head it past his keeper Phelan who was out of his goal area.

It was an agonising end for the Amps who had chances to win before the defensive mix-up.

Yet the two Bedfordshire clubs forced a second draw of the campaign when Ampthill thought they had three in the bag.

In a busy sequence Town play London Colney tonight - Wednesday - at Cheshunt FC before a tough trip to Irchester on Saturday and a Tuesday night journey to Leighton Town Reserves.