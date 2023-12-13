Ampthill Town's run of seven games without defeat came to a sudden end on Tuesday when they went out of the SML Division One Cup at home to Rothwell Corinthians after a penalty shoot out following a 1-1 draw.

Penalties defeat in cup for Ampthill.

With some regulars absent, Danny Watson put them ahead in the 10th minute when he finished off from 15 yards from Capehorn's pass.

Lawrence Burton then had a shot tipped over and Jake Kissedue had an opening cleared off the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town began the second half brightly with Burton going close after a shot from newcomer Younger was not held, and Kissedue found the post after a strong run.

But while the Amps rang the changes Rothwell continued to work hard in midfield with new faces and they levelled with an 80th minute equaliser from Danny Barker.

Town tried to reply with Kissedue again hitting the woodwork while they had appeals for a penalty turned down when Sheridanwas brought down in a goalmouth melee.

The game went to spot kicks and after Sam Holmes and James Younger both scored theirs, Drew Roberts sent his kick over and Rothwell beat Mitch Howe five times for a 5-4 win on penalties in a game Town should have made sure of.