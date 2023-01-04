Paul Davis takes over as Bedford Town boss

Paul Davis has taken over at Bedford Town.

Following the departure of Gary Setchell a month ago, Davis has been identified as the man to take the Eagles forward.

Graeme Tomlinson, who oversaw two wins and a draw as caretaker boss, remains on the staff as Davis’s assistant.

Davis has plenty of experience at step three of the pyramid, including being part of the Oxford City management that won promotion from step three to the National League North back in 2012.

Since then, Davis has gone on to manage Banbury United and Redditch United. He led Stratford Town to the televised first round of the Emirates FA Cup last season. Whilst also at the Bards, he secured a play-off spot and won the Southern League Cup.

Since leaving Stratford last season, he has been involved with Hemel Hempstead Town in the National League South.

A club statement read: “The appointment of Paul is one we believe will produce the best product we can offer on the pitch. His experience at this level of football is strong, with good knowledge of a number of clubs, players and others within the game.

"In addition to this, his involvement within the academy at the club working alongside Bedford Town Youth Development, will ensure that the next generation of #FutureEagles are ready to represent their local side with pride.”