North Leigh next at Eyrie for league leaders Bedford Town
Derby day win at Kempston Rovers watched by bumper crowd of 645
Derby day at Kempston Rovers ended in a 5-0 win for the league leaders, Bedford Town, watched by a bumper crowd of 645.
Danny Setchell and Rene Howe both scored twice at Hillgrounds on Saturday, with Charley Sanders adding the other, having led just 1-0 at half time.
The comfortable victory, which manager Gary Setchell felt should have been at least 12-0 had they taken all their chances, keeps Eagles three points ahead of Berkhamsted (who drew 0-0 at Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday) at the top of Southern League Division One Central.
Rovers are third from bottom but just one point behind Hertford Town. They have a ten point cushion over Colney Heath with basement side Wantage Town, a further three points behind.
Rovers continue their battle to avoid relegation when they travel to seventh-placed Thame United this weekend.
Eagles are at home this Saturday, hosting fellow promotion hopefuls North Leigh, who are currently fifth.
In December Bedford enjoyed a 4-1 win at Eynsham Hall Park - the last time their opponents lost a league game.
“It will be a very tough game,” said Setchell in a club interview.
“North Leigh are in great form and will be coming to the Eyrie with no fear. They need to win as well, so they are under a little bit of pressure as well as us.
“It’s a huge game, please come and watch us, we are scoring goals, keeping clean sheets, we’re aggressive, competitive, top of the league - come and get behind these boys, they deserve it. It’s an exciting time for all of us.”
After this week, Eagles have just two more home games at the Eyrie, with AFC Dunstable visiting on April 16 and finally Aylesbury United on April 23.