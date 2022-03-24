Action from last weekend's league game between Kempston Rovers and Bedford Town (Picture courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net)

Derby day at Kempston Rovers ended in a 5-0 win for the league leaders, Bedford Town, watched by a bumper crowd of 645.

Danny Setchell and Rene Howe both scored twice at Hillgrounds on Saturday, with Charley Sanders adding the other, having led just 1-0 at half time.

The comfortable victory, which manager Gary Setchell felt should have been at least 12-0 had they taken all their chances, keeps Eagles three points ahead of Berkhamsted (who drew 0-0 at Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday) at the top of Southern League Division One Central.

Rovers are third from bottom but just one point behind Hertford Town. They have a ten point cushion over Colney Heath with basement side Wantage Town, a further three points behind.

Rovers continue their battle to avoid relegation when they travel to seventh-placed Thame United this weekend.

Eagles are at home this Saturday, hosting fellow promotion hopefuls North Leigh, who are currently fifth.

In December Bedford enjoyed a 4-1 win at Eynsham Hall Park - the last time their opponents lost a league game.

“It will be a very tough game,” said Setchell in a club interview.

“North Leigh are in great form and will be coming to the Eyrie with no fear. They need to win as well, so they are under a little bit of pressure as well as us.

“It’s a huge game, please come and watch us, we are scoring goals, keeping clean sheets, we’re aggressive, competitive, top of the league - come and get behind these boys, they deserve it. It’s an exciting time for all of us.”