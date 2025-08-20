Nine-man Bedford Town dig deep to beat AFC Telford for first win of the season

Nine-man Bedford Town still managed to see off AFC Telford with a 3-1 National League North victory at the Eyrie on Tuesday night, Tyrone Marsh scoring a brace before he was sent off following an earlier red card for Jack McDowell.

And boss Lee Bircham said: “It is a monkey to get off your back.

“The longer that goes on – you want to get that first win at Step 2, especially at home.

“And it was against a side that had the voodoo sign over us last year when they came up with us. So that was massive for the group.

Tyrone Marsh celebrates a goal on Tuesday before his red card. Photo by Simon Gill.

“The performance was exceptional too, especially first half

“Getting over the line today at 3-1 probably means more with the adversity we had.

“We are going to lose some key players for a while now, but that is why I have a squad.”

When Blake found room down the left and beat the Telford full-back, his shot looked destined for the back of the net but cruelly rebounded off the crossbar.

Despite this, Bedford did take an early lead. Ellis Brown, slipped in by a lacklustre back pass, coolly finished through the legs of Brooks.

The Eagles were in full control in the opening stages.

Telford looked to bounce back immediately, but with Lawal receiving the ball on a tight angle, there was never any danger of his shot troubling Wilks.

Lawal was at it again for the visitors, this time his strike from the edge of the area drifting narrowly wide — a warning sign for Town.

The Eagles looked to add to their lead, and following a corner that caused chaos in the Telford six-yard area, Shaun Jeffers connected well but could only find the gloves of Brooks.

Tyrone Marsh thought he had doubled Bedford’s tally when he got on the end of a flicked-on long throw, but the assistant’s flag ruled it out for offside.

With Bedford in cruise control at the break despite a narrow lead, Telford predictably came out swinging, finally testing Wilks’ concentration.

A goalmouth scramble was snuffed out by the man in Bedford green, but the momentum shift was undeniable.

Shortly into the second half, Tony Joyce saw red on the Bedford bench for throwing a ball onto the pitch, though the actual perpetrator was a member of the home crowd.

A Telford long throw managed to avoid everyone in the box, with no United player able to get on the end of it.

The ball was easily cleared — a big opportunity missed.

Standing over a free kick 30 yards out, most would’ve expected Marsh to cross, but he had other ideas, whipping a strike into the top right corner.

Brooks in the Telford net fell well short, failing to move across.

A late McDowell challenge on Stenson led to the referee, with minimal hesitation, brandishing a second red card of the night, putting Bedford on the back foot as they clung on.

Telford could have levelled the numbers soon after, when Harper cleared out Marsh in a dangerous position.

The referee deemed it only a yellow, waving away calls of denying a goalscoring opportunity.

The resulting free kick was not far off adding a third.

When Telford played a lofted pass over the top of the defence, Dan Wilks came rushing out and was almost lobbed by a header that dropped narrowly wide of the post.

Moments later, he redeemed the lapse with a superb save down to his right following a corner.

There was nothing stopping Stenson from heading home from the next corner, however.

A superb routine left the striker with just enough room to nod the ball over the line and make the finale interesting.

Hopes of a comeback were promptly dashed when Ben Isaacson was brought down by Pendley. Marsh was the grateful beneficiary, sending Brooks the wrong way to slot his fifth goal in three games into the left side.

With eight minutes added and Bedford two to the good, route one was the only road Telford could take.

After falling over, Stenson tried to flick the ball over Wilks on the ground, but his pitiful effort was easily saved by the Blues’ keeper.

Having scored an all-important brace, Marsh must have thought his most eventful moments of the match were behind him.

But as he applauded the Eagles faithful during his substitution, the referee deemed it time wasting, swiftly brandishing a second yellow card — and Bedford’s third red of the evening.

Next up for Lee Bircham’s Blues is the long away trip to seventh-place Marine this Saturday, who put three past Merthyr in a 3-1 win yesterday evening before coming back to the Eyrie on Monday to host South Shields.