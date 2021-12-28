New Year's Day date with St Neots for Bedford Town after draw with Biggleswade

Rene Howe scored Bedford Town's goal in their 1-1 draw with Biggleswade FC (File picture courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net)

Landlords Bedford Town were held to a 1-1 draw by their groundshare rivals Biggleswade FC on Monday.

Rene Howe had given the Eagles the lead within five minutes and it looked as if the three points were heading the league leaders' way.

But, their 'hosts' at the Eyrie scored a last minute equaliser to earn a share of the points.

Bedford are still top with 48 points, but second-placed Berkhamsted are on 45 with two games in hand after their festive fixture with Welwyn Garden City was called-off due to a water-logged pitch.